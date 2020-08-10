Gray home on private lot

Serenity Lives Here

Fabulous Keith Waters designed two-story nestled in a beautifully landscaped, half-acre private lot. Enjoy life off the beaten path, yet in the heart of Minnetonka and convenient to your every need. $940,000

Home in Minnetonka

New Construction

Make your home in well established Minnetonka neighborhood with new Construction by Beckmann Custom Homes. Executive, one-story living, high end finishes, functional layout & today's style elements.