Rambler in Lakeville

Amazing Floor Plan

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Custom rambler located in a quiet Lakeville locale. Elegant, open floor plan offers lovely details throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors, contrasting natural cherry millwork, soaring windows, & huge kitchen with scenic backyard views. 4BR/4BA/3-Car Garage $609,900

Home with red shutters

Private Setting

Exceptional, quality built custom home on wooded lot within minutes to everything! High-end features + design abound including many floor-to-ceiling windows, chef's kitchen, wet bar, heated garage, & outdoor living. 4BR/4BA/4-Car Garage. $825,000