Hudson, WI

Aerial view of home on St. Croix River

St. Croix River

This stunning Colorado Lodge style home designed by Sharratt Design, Architect is nestled on the bluffs of the St. Croix River offering epic and unsurpassed views from most rooms and a design that will stand the test of time. Amazing privacy with unsurpassed views yet just minutes from the hub of both Twin Cities! Original owner’s have created a true retreat with attention to every detail. Dual offices for the work from home environment, spectacular owner’s retreat, pool and 6-car garages. Spectacular landscaping and ready for private gate. HOTLINE # 57589

Gray home exterior

On St. Croix River

Idyllic setting with 2 acres nestled on the bluffs of the St. Croix River with 175 feet of frontage. This completely renovated home has spectacular views and is close to everything! HOTLINE # 57532

Backyard with a pool

On St. Croix River

Nestled on 2 acres within Starrwood – a St Croix River community where you can enjoy access to 800+ ft of riverfront and 28 acres of land for summer and winter activities! Gourmet kitchen and incredible backyard oasis with pool and new landscaping! Plus so much more! HOTLINE # 57546