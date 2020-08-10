Log home on lake with docked pontoon

Spider Lake

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Charming full log 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath custom home with spectacular sunsets over a protected bay on this pristine lake. Private setting with 202 feet of shoreline on 1.6 acres. $1,249,000

Log home exterior

Chippewa Flowage

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Full log 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath home on the finest lot on the lake. Sandy beach with 424 feet of shoreline, island views, boat house/launch, 40x60 pole barn. Vacation rental. $1,999,999

Log home in Hayward, WI

Round Lake

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Well maintained full log 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. Move-in ready, substantial remodeling including gorgeous kitchen. Southeasterly lake views, sandy shoreline, lakeside deck. $799,000

Log chalet exterior

LCO

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Luxury 4 bedroom, 3 bath log-sided chalet with stellar southeasterly views on this clear water lake. Includes adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage. Successful vacation rental!. $799,000

Aerial view of home on lake

LCO

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Sunset views for miles and privacy at this 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath home featuring three private bedroom suites. Easy elevation to the lake, exceptional quality throughout. $990,000

Backyard of Round Lake property

Round Lake

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Private setting at this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 270 feet of sandy shoreline with northwesterly exposure. Expansive lakeside composite deck, many recent updates. Additional 100 foot lot available. $660,000

Living room in log home

Round Lake

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Charming 100 year old lodge with sandy, swimming shoreline. Five bedroom home with grand two story great room, character throughout. Large 1.3 acre lot on this pristine lake. $530,000 - PENDING

Brick house exterior

Grindstone

Property Listing | Realtor's Site

Sunset views of Grindstone Lake at this 10 acre parcel with 274 feet of sandy shoreline. Four bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Northern 100 foot lot could be sold off or developed. $750,000 - PENDING