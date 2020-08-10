Long Lake Chalet
Long Lake
Property Listing | Realtor's Site
Outstanding quality and sunset views at this Long Lake chalet. The 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has exceptional outdoor living with a waterfall, hot tub and natural landscaping. $1,200,000
Red Cedar Home on Lake
Red Cedar
Property Listing | Realtor's Site
180 degree views and 295’ of lakeshore at this 8 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home with guest cottage. Enjoy all the lake has to offer including golf, restaurants and charming islands. $1,895,000
Backyard of Home in Birchwood, WI
300 Acres and 6 Lakes
Property Listing | Realtor's Site
Privacy seekers will love this one of a kind property featuring 300 acres with old growth forest, 6 natural lakes, miles of trails, all with a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath timber frame energy efficient home. $1,475,000