Brian Zelickson, M.D. Brian Zelickson, M.D.

Ask the Expert: Zel Skin

Topic: Treatment of Acne Scarring

Q: What does acne scarring look like and how is it treated?

A: There are basically three types of acne scars and we use several different treatments to address them:

1) Small deep pits or scars. These will slightly improve with lasers they can be surgically removed in certain cases.

2) Deep wide scars with loss of underlying tissue. For these we can use treatments that break up the underlying scar, such as subscision, and fillers to smooth out these depressed scars.

3) Shallow wider scars with defined borders do very well with laser treatment.

Q: Who's a good candidate for this treatment?

A: It is best for people whose acne has been resolved for at least 6 months and is left with the types of scarring noted above..

Q: How does the laser treatment work?

A: After over 30 years of treating acne scars with many different types of laser and devices I have found that I get the best results using an ablative fractionated laser. I use this laser alone or in combination with other procedures to get the best individualized results. The laser targets water in the skin to create tiny wounds that stimulate new collagen to help reduce acne scarring and improve the appearance of the skin.

Q: What kind of results should I expect to see?

A: Our goal is to get 30-50% improvement in the acne scars and this can take 1-3 treatments at 3-month intervals.