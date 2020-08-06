Angie McKinley of AIA Angie McKinley, Director of Equity, Youth Outreach & Programs

Ask the Expert: The American Institute of Architects Minnesota

Topic: Homes by Architects Tour

Q: What is the Homes by Architects Tour?

A: AIA Minnesota created this annual, self-guided tour 13 years ago to showcase Minnesotan architect-designed homes and educate homeowners on how to work with an architect. Each year tourgoers can visit up to 20 unique architect-designed, new and remodeled homes around the Twin Cities.

Q: What makes this tour different from other self-guided tours in the region?

A: The Homes by Architects Tour isn’t only about presenting pretty houses to the public. The tour is educational and inspirational, and tourgoers can meet the architects who designed each project. This allows for authentic engagement and the opportunity for folks to peek behind the curtain and learn how an architect-led home project really works.

We also intentionally showcase a diverse range of homes on each year’s tour, to show how architects solve design problems in homes of all shapes, sizes, budgets and environments.

Q: Will the 2020 tour be different considering the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: It’s clear that a virtual event is the safest format for 2020 and while we’re disappointed that we can’t deliver the traditional tour experience, we are excited to showcase architect-designed homes in the greater Twin Cities area.

We are working to offer an immersive, 3D virtual experience for ticket holders who can step right in to each project, enjoy 360-degree views of every room, and click on hotspots to learn more about specific details such as a countertop material, wall finish or flooring material.

