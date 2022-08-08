Ask the Expert: Standing Heating & Air Conditioning

Topic: Seasonal HVAC Maintenance

Growing up. Claire was inspired by the role that HVAC plays in maintaining. fixing, and building communities. In 2019, she became the third generation of her family to run Standard Heating + Air Conditioning. She brings female leadership from the top down to a historically male-dominated industry.

Claire Ferrara, President + Owner

Q: RAGWEED SEASON HAS MADE ITS DREADED ARRIVAL. HOW DO WE USE OUR HVACS TO FIGHT BACK?

A: Most store-bought filters are not capable of collecting ragweed pollen or other small particles due to its microscopic size. These filters are mostly meant to protect your furnace and air conditioner, not the air you breathe. Having a polarized media air cleaner or higher MERV rated air cleaner installed allows for good airflow while trapping particles even smaller than pollen.

Q: IS IT TRUE THAT INDOOR AIR PLLUTANTS CAN BE EVEN MORE CONCENTRATED THAN THE OUTDOOR VARIETY?

A: Yes! Mother Nature has natural processes in place that continually clean the outside air. While our homes are more energy efficient than ever, they can lock in more allergens and pollutant, creating a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. Due to this tightening effect. proper filtration and improved air cleaning has never been more important.

Q: ALLERGENS ARE THE INVISIBLE ENEMY OF THE HOME. WHAT CAN WE DO TO PROTECT OURSELVES YEAR-ROUND?

A: Optimize your indoor air with a multipronged approach, combining the use of fresh air ventilation, air filtration, and humidity control. To remove pollen, mold, and other particles from the air in your home, install whole-house air filtration in your HVAC system. Also, keep your indoor humidity between 40 - 60 percent - this keeps your lungs and nasal passages hydrated and can help filter out allergens from the air you breathe. Other solutions such as UV systems and HEPA air cleaners are available options that offer additional protection.