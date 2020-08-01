SafeBasements of MN, Inc.

Ricky Kragenbring, Production Manager Ricky Kragenbring, Production Manager

Ask the Expert: SafeBasements of Minnesota, Inc.

Topic: Foundation Repair & Waterproofing

Q: How do I know if I might have a foundation problem?

A: Mold, water seepage. Standing water, and / or a white powdery buildup known as efflorescence are all symptoms of a basement in need of a drainage system. If doors stick or don’t close right, you see horizontal or vertical cracks in walls or diagonal cracks around the corners of windows and doors may be symptoms of a settling foundation.

Q: What should I do if I suspect a problem with my foundation?

A: Call SafeBasements and get a free consultation. We have trained professionals who can help uncover what’s happening. You should expect to show us what you’ve noticed as we go through a full foundation analysis. Then we will present you with the results. If you need work done to control a water problem or repair your foundation, we’ll educate you about possible solutions and schedule a time for the repairs.

Q: What areas do you cover?

A: Our headquarters are in Litchfield, MN and we have other locations in Minneapolis and Fargo, ND. We cover all of Minnesota, & parts of Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

Q: How much does a typical repair cost?

A: This is a wide range and depends on the service provided and the size of the area. Typical waterproofing jobs can land between, $3,000 - $9,000. Foundation repair can range between $3,000 at the low end and approaching $19,000 on the high end. It all depends on the scope of work. Our experts work with you to identify the most critical repairs to work within your budget. We won’t sell you a product or service that isn’t required.

Q: What causes foundation problems?

A: Most often it has to do with unstable, poorly compacted, or oversaturated soils. This can affect any home regardless of age or construction method. It could even be a variety of all those factors.

Q: Will my project be messy?

A: We do our best to control dust and debris and take pride in treating your home like our own. There will always be some mess with any construction, but we do all we can to leave your project area cleaner then when we started.

Q: Do you guarantee your work?

A: We have a lifetime warranty on all our repair work. This warranty can transfer with your property if you sell or move. We’re very proud of that fact that after more than 30 years in business, failures have been extremely rare, but when they do happen, we’ll do everything we can to make it right. Above all, we believe in doing the right thing.