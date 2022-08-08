Ask the Expert: Minnesota Eye Consultants

Topic: Oculoplastics

Minnesota Eye Consultants is a leader in the medical and cosmetic treatment of the area surrounding the eyes, including the upper and lower eyelids, forehead, cheeks and face. From complex medical procedures to cosmetic eyelid surgery and facial rejuvenation, these services can help you attain a more youthful appearance.

Krista J. Stewart, M.D.; William J. Lipham, M.D., F.A.C.S.; Jill S. Melicher, M.D.

Q: WHEN SHOULD I CONSIDER SEEING AN OCULOPLASTIC SURGEON?

A: Schedule an appointment if you have developed droopy eyelids that obstruct your eyesight, result in a headache, or require you to raise your forehead or chin to help you see better. Consider evaluation if you have heavy eyelids in the evening. puffiness under your eyes or wrinkles around your eyes.

Q: CAN YOU HELP TURN BACK THE CLOCK WITH MY APPEARANCE?

A: Upper and lower eyelid blepharoplasty (eyelid lift) offer a more refreshed look. Upper eyelid surgery is performed through a small incision in the natural eyelid crease to remove redundant skin and fat from the eyelid. A lower lid blepharoplasty addresses excess skin, fat and puffiness in the lower eyelid. For sagging eyebrows or deep turrows between the eyes. brow lifting techniques, including an Endoscopic Forehead Lift, may offer a more youthful appearance. BOTOX® and fillers are another great opportunity to help you look your best.

Q: DOES INSURANCE COVER EYELID PROCEDURES?

A: An upper eyelid lift is often covered by insurance if vision is obstructed by sagging lids. Special testing is performed to determine f you would be a candidate for insurance coverage. Financing is available for non-covered services.

Q: IS BOTOX (BOTULINUM TOXIN) SAFE?

A: BOTOx® injections have been used safely and effectively for decades to treat signs of aging, as well as a wide variety of medical and neurological disorders.