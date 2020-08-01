Dr. John Moore and Dr. Cherie Zachary Dr. John Moore and Dr. Cherie Zachary

Ask the Expert: Midwest Allergy & Asthma

Topic: Allergy Issues at Back to School Time

Q: How do I best prepare for my child with food allergies to go back to school?

A: Although sending a child with food allergies to school can be stressful, it can be done in a safe and effective manner. An allergist can help you develop an emergency action plan for recognizing and managing allergic reactions. Other key recommendations include ensuring that school staff understand how to administer an epinephrine auto-injector (if prescribed).

Q: Why does my child's asthma seem to worsen in the fall?

A: September has been shown to be the most common time for asthma to flare. Now is a great time to have asthma re-evaluated, medications refilled, and a plan in place in case symptoms get worse. The better asthma is controlled, the less likely it is to become severe.

Q: Why do I feel so congested during the fall?

A: Fall is a common time for allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and sinus inflammation. Hay fever is caused by ragweed pollen, which is released into the air in late summer and can cause symptoms like itchy and watery eyes, sneezing,and runny nose. At Midwest Allergy and Asthma, we partner directly with ENT doctors in our integrated clinic to determine the cause of these symptoms and develop a tailored and personalized treatment plan.

