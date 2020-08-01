Amy Hughes, DDS at Hughes Dental Amy Hughes DDS, AAACD

Ask the Expert: Hughes Dental

Topic: Virtual Smile Consults

Q: What is a virtual consult?

A: There are many different types, but I’ll speak to ours. The process is very simple and takes only a few minutes and can be done anywhere!

Q: What's the process?

A: Go to our website, click on the “virtual consult” icon, upload 2 photos, and explain to me what you’d like to change. The more information the better!

Q: Is there a charge to the virtual consult?

A: No, it’s free of charge.

Q: How do I move forward after I receive my consult?

A: You can simply call my office and request an appointment. I’m able to give patients a “smile test drive” so they can visualize what’s possible. We take some photos and e-mail them to the patient. Best of all the entire process is free!