Erik Severson, M.D.

Ask the Expert: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

Topic: Orthopaedic Surgery

Q: In what types of surgery do you specialize?

A: CRMC specializes in a variety of orthopaedic procedures, including joint replacement and complex revisions of total joints that wear out or fail. We also specialize in complex management and surgical treatment of hand, wrist, and elbow surgery using the latest surgical techniques and anesthesia. Our Rapid Recovery protocol for total joint replacements, developed in 2013, focuses on minimizing pain throughout the entire surgical process. Many patients can go home in less than 24 hours after their joint replacement and are quickly back to work or play.

Q: Why should I choose your hospital?

A: Think about where you want to recover from your procedure—from the comfort a quiet, private hospital room, your lake place or lounging at a cabin in one of many nearby resorts. Recognizing that your condition can come from multiple sources, we take a holistic approach to collaborate with our spine, interventional pain, bariatric and physical therapy partners, identifying what will bring you the most relief—instead of having you search out siloed specialists, one by one. Our care team makes you and your family their priority; a nurse navigator is often at your side to guide you through every part of the process.

Q: Who are your fellowship-trained specialists?

A: Dr. Erik Severson is a fellowship-trained (Mayo Clinic) surgeon who is nationally recognized for his surgical excellence and innovative abilities to manage complex joint replacement conditions. He specializes in both the initial joint replacement for arthritis, and the complex revisions of these total joints when they wear out or fail, performing more than 600 surgeries annually. Dr. Susan Moen is a fellowship-trained surgeon who specializes in complex management and surgery of the hand, wrist, and elbow. She performs many of these surgeries in the clinic-with patients able to eat and drink before the procedure and drive themselves to and from the clinic.

Erik Severson, M.D., Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon

Crosby, Baxter, Longville and Breezy Point, MN

cuyunamed.org | 218-546-7000