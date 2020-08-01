Dr. Melissa Zettler at Cherrywood Dental Dr. Melissa Zettler

Ask the Expert: Cherrywood Dental

Topic: Dental Implants

Q: What are dental implants and how do I know if they are right for me?

A: Dental implants are one of the best ways to replace missing teeth. They are small titanium posts that are placed into the missing tooth area, and then a tooth is placed onto that post to complete the tooth replacement. In order to assess if you are a good candidate for an implant, you need to have an x-ray to evaluate the bone in the area. The type of gum tissue is also evaluated, as are the teeth around the space. Prior to having an implant placed, you might need a bone or tissue graft. These procedures help ensure the success of the implant process.

Q: Do implants last forever?

A: Although dental implants have a high success rate, about 90%, nothing lasts forever. Part of what determines how long your implant lasts are factors such as your mouth’s bacteria. If you have gum diseases that is making your teeth loose, this can effect your implant. Also, medical conditions such as diabetes can effect implant success as well as other factors like if you grind your teeth, or smoke. With that said, dental implants remain one of the best tooth replacement options.

Q: Are implants expensive?

A: The cost of a dental implant depends on the bone quality, the number of implants, and the type of crown or restoration that is placed on it. The cost is similar to a bridge for a single implant, which is often the other option under consideration. But unlike a bridge, implants do not require the teeth around the space to be cut down by the dentist, so more tooth structure is retained.

Q: Do implants hurt? How long does the procedure take?

A: Placing dental implants does not hurt. You will be numb for the treatment. I find most of my patients are surprised by how easy it actually was. And that is always fun. Placing one implant takes about 30 minutes. But then the implant has to heal for three months before the tooth can be added to it, and the process is completed.