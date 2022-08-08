Ask the Expert: Bridgewater Bank

Topic: Local Business Banking

Q: WHY ARE TWIN CITIES BUSINESSES BANKING WITH BRIDGEWATER?

A: It's difficult to match our level of local, responsive support and the strength of our product offerings here in the Twin Cities. It's a unique combination. We are considered one of the largest banks in Minnesota, yet we're the perfect size for local businesses, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers who are seeking access to the same products and services as large, out-of-state banks. Bridgewater is with you every step of the way in ways banks smaller or larger than us can't be. We're known for being nimble, flexible and approachable. We were founded by local entrepreneurs, and as a result, we fully understand what it takes to establish a successful business. It's part of who we are. Everyone on our team takes the time to understand your unique business needs and financial goals and give you a tailored approach to business banking that brings efficiencies to your business banking.

Q: WHY DOES WORKING WITH A LOCAL BANK ADDVALUE TO YOUR BUSINESS?

A: Working with a local team that understands your business and the local market is essential. Our clients know us, and we know them. Today's banking landscape is dominated by 1-800 numbers or automated messages, and that's just not us. You talk to your dedicated banker on the other line. We are responsive, efficient, and, most importantly, flexible. As a business owner, you are busy managing your enterprise and expect a high degree of support from your bank. Our local team understands this. We also understand the local market and the nuances associated with it, which allows us to problem solve, make recommendations, and provide network connections to assist with other business needs beyond banking. So many of our clients have benefited from being part of the Bridgewater network.

Q: HOW DOES BRIDGEWATER 'S BUSINESS SERVICESTEAM MAKE MANAGING MY BUSINESS EASIER?

A: Our goal is to give you the space and time to focus on your business, not your banking. We offer the same products and services that big banks offer, including everything from ACH Origination to Lockbox Solutions and Fraud Tools. Our online banking platform also rivals large institutions. These solutions are customized to the needs of each of our clients and backed by local support. We're dedicated to getting it right the first time, and everyone on the team takes pride in the responsive support and simple solutions we provide.

Q: HOW DO YOU HELP CLIENTS LOOKING FOR OTHER SERVICES SUCH AS LENDING AND DEPOSIT SERVICES?

A: As a full-service bank, we offer a full suite of deposit and lending products both for your business and your individual needs. Our team regularly meets with our clients to ensure we continue to understand your business needs and also understand how we can help you personally. So many of our clients bring their business relationships to us only to gain exposure to our service model and bring their personal accounts to us. Bridgewater can ensure all your needs are being met. Deposit, lending. or business services - we've got you covered.

Q: WHERE IS BRIDGEWATER BANK LOCATED?

A: Our local network of branches spans from the east to west Metro. We're conveniently located in Orono, Greenwood, Bloomington, St. Louis Park, St. Paul and Uptown, and downtown Minneapolis. In-person, online and everywhere in between, our local team is available to meet your financial needs and exceed your expectations wherever you live or work. Check us out online at bwbmn.com