Best & Flanagan LLP

Q: What kind of law do you practice?

A: Since 1926, we have grown to become trusted professionals in a diverse array of complementary practice areas, including private wealth planning, business and corporate law, employment and labor, family law, non-profit organizations, litigation, intellectual property, construction law, government relations, real estate, and more.

Q: Who are your typical clients?

A: Generations of Minnesotans, from individuals and families, to non-profit organizations and foundations, closely held businesses and Fortune 100 corporations, have looked to us for guidance as reliable counselors and partners who understand their unique challenges and local values.

Q: What is your goal when helping your clients?

A: We pride ourselves on extraordinary client service with practical results. Whether we are planning the incorporation of a new business, negotiating a transaction involving the acquisition or sale of a company or real estate, drafting an estate plan, providing day-to-day advice regarding tax, governance or employment law matters, or representing a client in court, we strive from the beginning of our engagement to get to know you, your needs and goals, and to partner with you and your other advisors to provide the most customized, individual attention in the business. We are a legal team dedicated, first and foremost, to understanding where you want to go and helping you get there.

