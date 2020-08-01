Michael Allen of All Energy Solar Michael Allen

Ask the Expert: All Energy Solar

Topic: Solar Power

Q: Why should I think about switching to solar?

A: There are so many great reasons: from investing a cleaner, renewable energy source, to owning your own independent means of power generation. Many of our customers love the idea of owning their own electricity rather than renting it from someone else.

Q: How much does it cost? How long does it take to pay off?

A: That all depends on many factors, like how much sun your property gets, and the weather of course, but you could be saving money right away. You “sell” the power you generate back to the utility company and they give credit for the power you’ve produced. And because of online usage monitoring, many people report becoming more efficient and conscientious about their energy consumption.

Q: Are you still installing during COVID-19?

A: Yes! Our crews are following very strict safety protocols, wearing PPE and limiting time inside during installations. Much of the bidding and assessment can be done virtually, so the process involves minimal contact.

Q: Is solar a good investment?

A: A solar power system pays for itself —you spend money on technology (which you then own) rather than on fossil fuels.

Q: But with prices dropping, shouldn't I wait to install?

No, tax incentives are great right now, but they aren’t permanent. Installations completed in 2020 qualify for the federal solar tax credit covering 26 percent of the installation cost. All Energy Solar is offering more term options and our lowest rates ever right now.

All Energy Solar

1264 Energy Lane, St. Paul • 800.620.3370

allenergysolar.com