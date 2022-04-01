Win VIP Grand Prize as an Honorary Ringmaster to the Royal Canadian International Circus 2022!

× Expand Royal Canadian Circus promotion 2022

The Royal Canadian International Circus starts the North American tour at the Mall of America for 17 exciting shows May 6th - 15th, 2022, under the incredible European Big Top.

This year’s circus will be better than ever. It’s jam-packed with explosive live entertainment featuring acts that will mesmerize, amaze, and astound you! The all-new Royal Canadian International Circus 2022 will unveil generations of circus families from all over the world that go back over ten generations.

‘2 For the Price of 1’ tickets available - go to www.royalcanadiancircus.com

Promo Code: msp

The show includes Daredevil extraordinaire, Joseph Dominik Bauer of Switzerland on the Wheel of Destiny, the renowned Flying Cortez Trapeze family from Columbia, the astounding Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team from America’s Got Talent, and the powerhouse Motorcycle Thrill Riders in the Globe with big tricks, stunts, and guts! Plus, you’ll see incredible feats of balance and strength as Gimmi Fornaciari from Italy goes high in the air and sings soprano, Argentinian Gauchos, Laser Show, a very funny Human Slinky (what?!) and the beautiful TZ Ladies of the Air.

Enter below to win one (1) of three (3) VIP Run Away to the Circus For a Day Grand Prize Certificates:

8 VIP Ringside Seats

Introduced as Honorary Ringmaster(s)

Behind the Scenes Tour

Photo Op with the Cast

Goodies for the kids!