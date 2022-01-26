× A series created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Starting in February, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine is launching a new series featuring exceptional local women, presented by Evereve. Whether they’re behind the scenes serving their neighbors or leading successful startups, these female forward-thinkers are the threads in the fabric of our community.

If you know someone who is using her life to better our world in big or small ways, or leading by example to support other women, we want to hear about her. If she switched gears and blossomed in a second act to follow her passion, or overcame obstacles to achieve her dreams, we want to share her story with our readers!

Nominate an inspiring local woman to be styled by Evereve and featured in an upcoming issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.