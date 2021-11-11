Aspect 221

Category: New Home 2,000-3,500 SF

Winner: CityDeskStudio

Multi-generational living takes brilliant shape in this home built into a sloping corner lot in a 1960s neighborhood. A young family occupies the middle and upper levels, parents live on the lower level, and interaction between the two takes place in the sculptural center stair. Whereas the black monolith with the parents’ home—which also houses the garage—anchors the home into the hillside, the upper white-and-wood box maintain a look that’s comfortably scaled, with each of its two floors twisting off a central axis. “I love how the lower-level unit is tucked in the back, giving the appearance of a single-family residence from the street,” a judge said, and “how the architects have built in opportunities for the families to come together while maintaining a large degree of privacy.”