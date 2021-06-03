Where to See Animals Around Minnesota

Oz pales in comparison to our vast array of wildlife. be a wild thing and make your heart sing at these animal outposts across the state.

by

National Eagle Center

Word on the street is that bald eagles aren’t actually bald. Head to Wabasha to get within a few unguarded feet and see for yourself. 50 Pembroke Ave. S., Wabasha, 651-565-4989, nationaleaglecenter.org

International Wolf Center

Go on a Howling Safari and try howling at the local pack. If they howl back, consider yourself part werewolf. 1396 Hwy. 169, Ely, 218-365-4695, wolf.org

North American Bear Center

Ted the Bear may show his snout at the educational facility in Ely. 1926 Hwy. 169, Ely, 218-365-7879, bear.org

Safari North Wildlife Park

It’s like your very own Pride Rock, Minnesota-style. Simba may not be there, but you will see lions, hyenas, giraffes, zebras, and maybe even a wildebeest. Hakuna Matata. 8493 Hwy. 371, Brainerd, 218-454-1662, safarinorth.com

International Owl Center

Stick around for Piper the Barn Owl’s playtime—it’s a hoot. 126 E. Cedar St., Houston, 507-896-6957, internationalowlcenter.org

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

Spider monkeys, sloths, and snow leopards. There’s something for everyone. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, 651-487-8201, comozooconservatory.org

The Minnesota Zoo

"The farm babies are so small and funny to watch! I love being able to learn about the animals by seeing them and not just reading about them in a book. Plus, they’re super cute!" —Ainsley, 7. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, 952-431-9200, mnzoo.org

Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo

Who needs National Geographic when there’s this mecca of all things slimy, scaly, and slithery? 6750 Frontage Rd. W., Medford, theradzoo.com

Dodge Nature Center

Woodlands, wetlands, and wildlife. It’s the www of fun. 365 Marie Ave. W., West St. Paul, 651-455-4531, dodgenaturecenter.org

Bison Herds

Fun fact: The bison is the national mammal of the USA. Even funner fact: Blue Mounds State Park has bus tours for seeing this behemoth creature. 1410 161st St., Luverne, dnr.state.mn.us

Great Lakes Aquarium

You thought Olaf was cute? Otter cove has two bewitching otters who charm you with all-around adorableness. 353 Harbor Dr., Duluth, 218-740-3474, glaquarium.org