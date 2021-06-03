Where to See Animals Around Minnesota

× Expand Minnesota Zoo Monkey

Word on the street is that bald eagles aren’t actually bald. Head to Wabasha to get within a few unguarded feet and see for yourself. 50 Pembroke Ave. S., Wabasha, 651-565-4989, nationaleaglecenter.org

Go on a Howling Safari and try howling at the local pack. If they howl back, consider yourself part werewolf. 1396 Hwy. 169, Ely, 218-365-4695, wolf.org

Ted the Bear may show his snout at the educational facility in Ely. 1926 Hwy. 169, Ely, 218-365-7879, bear.org

It’s like your very own Pride Rock, Minnesota-style. Simba may not be there, but you will see lions, hyenas, giraffes, zebras, and maybe even a wildebeest. Hakuna Matata. 8493 Hwy. 371, Brainerd, 218-454-1662, safarinorth.com

Stick around for Piper the Barn Owl’s playtime—it’s a hoot. 126 E. Cedar St., Houston, 507-896-6957, internationalowlcenter.org

Spider monkeys, sloths, and snow leopards. There’s something for everyone. 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, 651-487-8201, comozooconservatory.org

"The farm babies are so small and funny to watch! I love being able to learn about the animals by seeing them and not just reading about them in a book. Plus, they’re super cute!" —Ainsley, 7. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, 952-431-9200, mnzoo.org

Who needs National Geographic when there’s this mecca of all things slimy, scaly, and slithery? 6750 Frontage Rd. W., Medford, theradzoo.com

Woodlands, wetlands, and wildlife. It’s the www of fun. 365 Marie Ave. W., West St. Paul, 651-455-4531, dodgenaturecenter.org

Fun fact: The bison is the national mammal of the USA. Even funner fact: Blue Mounds State Park has bus tours for seeing this behemoth creature. 1410 161st St., Luverne, dnr.state.mn.us

You thought Olaf was cute? Otter cove has two bewitching otters who charm you with all-around adorableness. 353 Harbor Dr., Duluth, 218-740-3474, glaquarium.org