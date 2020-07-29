We Are Pinky Swear

× Expand Kids from Pinky Swear Foundation

Oliver was only four years old when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. His family is one of over 15,000 in the United States that hear the heartbreaking words “your child has cancer” each year. These families are faced with impossible decisions such as how to afford their child’s treatment, who will look after their other children, and how will they pay for their other expenses like mortgage or rent payments, auto loans, and groceries during this challenging time.

Pinky Swear Foundation’s response is simple: aim to help every single family with a child battling cancer both financially and emotionally.

Seventeen years after Mitch’s original pinky swear promise with his dad to continue helping other children with cancer, Pinky Swear Foundation now offers four major programs and serves families in 50 states. We walk alongside each family throughout their cancer journey and provide the resources necessary to allow the family to focus on what is most important – the care of their child. This ranges from an initial Orange Envelope to let families know they are not alone to financial assistance through the All-Star Fund. Pinky Swear Foundation also stocks pantries at local children’s hospitals and provides memorable experiences for the entire family.

“The financial help has been huge with having to quit my job to be able to support Oliver and take care of him,” said Oliver’s mom. “The All-Star Weekend was a time for our family to spend time together and just focus on being a family again.”

Another local family recently shared their gratitude and the impact of Pinky Swear Foundation’s programs:

In addition to the financial help from this wonderful organization, helpful emotional support was also provided. It was comforting to know that there are people out there who understand situations like ours, are willing to help in any way they can, list resources we use to talk to, and just simply care about our family. This organization has helped through the journey of cancer in all the stages; in the beginning with finances, and through the treatment with continued support and follow up to see how he is progressing. The support of groups like this is very important and meaningful to families.

Our mission is carried out not only by our dedicated staff, but by countless passionate advocates including board members, volunteers, donors, and hospital social workers around the country. In addition, Pinky Swear Foundation has formed multiple advisory committees to ensure that community members are being heard and have a role in the foundation’s programs and vision.

“When I heard Mitch’s story, I was so emotional,” expressed Mary Setter, a Pinky Swear Foundation board member and gala co-chair. “It was so overwhelming to hear the story and understand what Pinky Swear Foundation does for families and children that are fighting cancer. This is an organization I’m really proud to be affiliated with.”

Just as nine-year-old Mitch wanted to help other children with cancer, thousands of youth have also stepped up to help children battling cancer in their communities as part of Pinky Swear Foundation’s “kids helping kids” initiative. Children of all ages and abilities have fundraised to participate in Pinky Swear Foundation’s kid-focused events such as the Annual Kids Triathlon and Kids Chef Event. We have formed Youth Leadership Councils to engage local youth and allow youth to learn about goal setting, philanthropy, leadership, public speaking, and more from leaders in their community.

“The Youth Leadership Council is an opportunity for me to not only grow as a person, but help others grow as individuals,” explained Henry Oswald, a member from Wayzata High School. “It’s a place to collaborate and come together with other students to support other kids, just like us, who really need it.”

Last year, Pinky Swear Foundation provided financial assistance to over 1,300 families, over 6,500 families accessed Pinky Swear Pantries at their local hospital, and 60 families participated in All-Star weekends as a much-needed respite from their child’s treatment. This year, our staff, board members, donors, volunteers, and community partners of all ages will continue to work together to provide even more financial and emotional support to families facing one of the most difficult challenges imaginable.

“Just to know that there are so many people who don’t even know you, but they want to support you is incredible,” shared Oliver’s mom.

Together, we can make a difference. Together, we are Pinky Swear.