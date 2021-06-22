4 Ultimate Playgrounds for Kids

× Expand Teddy Bear Park Teddy Bear Park

Why We ❤ It: It’s safe enough for the littles but fun for all ages. The rock cliffs are for big kids looking to push boundaries a little, while youngins can clamor over, under, and around the teddy bears dotted around the park.

Don’t Miss: The climbing structure resembles the Stillwater Lift Bridge. Snap a pic at the playground and then trek over to the real thing for a comparison. 207 E. Nelson St., Stillwater, ci.stillwater.mn.us

Why We ❤ It: Thanks to a series of ramps, decks, and poured-in-place surfacing, this all-inclusive playground was designed with all kids in mind.

Don’t Miss: The custom sensory tunnel. It’s a kaleidoscope of lights and colors in there. 4125 Radio Dr., Woodbury, woodburymn.gov

Why We ❤ It: Slides and bars have nothing on this “ninja park,” inspired by American Ninja Warrior. Flex your guns on the ropes, climbing, and agility challenges.

Don’t Miss: The course is timed—just push a button to see how fast you go. Again. And again. 4824 Schaper Rd., Golden Valley, goldenvalleymn.gov

Why We ❤ It: It’s a climber’s paradise. Adventure abounds with rock walls, rope climbs, and hexagonal climbers and nets.

Don’t Miss: Slides range from 4 feet to 50 feet long. Find the length of your bravery and dive in. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, threeriversparks.org