11 Outstanding Museums for Kids

× Expand Photo by Jessica Brouillette Judy Garland Museum

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota SPAM Burger

Austin | Only in Minnesota can you spend an afternoon wandering about cubes of meat, but that’s precisely why you must make a trip to the SPAM Museum. Upon entry, you’ll be greeted by a towering wall of SPAM and a SPAMbassador, who can happily help you through the museum. Don’t miss Can Chronicles, which takes you through the evolution of the iconic square container. Then try your hand at canning your own cube of meat on a mock assembly line. Double-dare you to try the state’s iconic SPAMwich for lunch. 101 3rd Ave. NE, Austin, spam.com

➤ If you like quirky spots to learn a few fun facts, try the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm, which tells the story of the Iron Range. You can belly up to the bar at its vintage saloon exhibit and sneak a peek at some old-timers playing cards. 1005 Discovery Dr., Chisholm, 218-254-7959, mndiscoverycenter.com

Photo courtesy of Minnesota History Center/Brady Willette Children at Minnesota History Center

St. Paul | History buffs can journey back in time at the Minnesota History Center. The Weather Permitting exhibit is a particularly fun stop on your tour through the stories of Minnesota’s past, as it takes you through some of the most recognizable weather moments our home of four extreme seasons has ever faced. Hurry into a recreated 1960s basement to wait out the Fridley tornado before stopping to inspect the first pair of water skis, which made our Land of 10,000 Lakes the birthplace of waterskiing. 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, 651-259-3000, mnhs.org

➤ No foray into Minnesota’s history would be complete without a healthy dose of Viking appreciation—and we’re not talking about football. A trip to the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County to see the Hjemkomst Viking Ship is Skol-worthy indeed. 202 1st Ave. N., Moorhead, 218-299-5511, hcscconline.org

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Boy at Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota

Mankato | Rain, rain, won’t go away? The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is the perfect place to shake off some of those stuck-inside wiggles. Start by getting your hands dirty at the Coughlan Quarry—the giant sandpit has a movable crane. Then go paint the town red—or at least the walls—in the KATO Engineering Explorers’ Lab. Finish with a shimmy up the Tree of Forts, which includes an inclined suspension bridge, rope tunnels, and a 28-foot vertical tunnel. 224 Lamm St., Mankato, 507-386-0279, cmsouthernmn.org

➤ Up for a challenge? Try to hit all the Children’s Museums our great state has to offer. The laser maze in Minnesota Children’s Museum of St. Paul is lit, while the in-progress Great River Children’s Museum in St. Cloud is going to be 25,000 square feet of fun. 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-225-6000, mcm.org; 111 7th Ave. S., St. Cloud, greatrivercm.org

Grand Rapids | Follow the yellow brick road right to the heart of the Judy Garland Museum, set at her childhood home. There you’ll see the largest collection of Garland and Wizard of Oz collectibles, including a test dress worn on the MGM set in 1939, a pair of replica ruby slippers, and proof that Judy Garland truly was a Minnesota girl: her birth certificate, issued by the Itasca Hospital, is among its treasures. And as they say on screen, there’s no place like home. 2727 Pokegama Ave. S., Grand Rapids, 218-327-9276, judygarlandmuseum.com

➤ It may not be a little house in the big woods, but the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum does boast a series of buildings that may resemble some scenes from your favorite Little House books. Stop by the red schoolhouse for a glimpse at how pioneers got their education—it’s a far cry from virtual learning. 330 8th St., Walnut Grove, 507-859-2358, walnutgrove.org

Photo by Steve Skjold/Alamy Stock Photo Chihuly at Mia

Minneapolis | You may be familiar with the Minneapolis Institute of Art through an Art Adventure program at your school. Or maybe you’ve stopped off at the family drop-in space before venturing on one of the museum’s kid-specific scavenger hunts. Perhaps you’ve even glimpsed the giant Chihuly Sunburst in the lobby if you’ve ever visited the adjacent Children’s Theatre. But did you know that this beloved treasure trove of art is also chock-full of things to do outside the actual museum? Virtual art classes are available through its website, and it sends materials right to your door so you can be your own version of Picasso in your PJs. 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 888-642-2787, artsmia.org

➤ Become a river detective. An activity-filled workbook full of information about the history of the mills that line the Mississippi River is available at the Mill City Museum. Once you’ve completed it, you’ll officially be named a Junior Ranger—badge and all. 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-341-7555, mnhs.org