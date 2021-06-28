Exploring Minnesota Waterfalls for Kids

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota/David Youngren
Vermillion Falls in Hastings
Vermillion Falls Park in Hastings
Ages 5 and under
While the steps leading to the base of Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis might be a bit steep for our littlest readers, the 53-foot majesty can also be viewed from a paved path nearby (with a helpful boost from Mom or Dad). 4801 Minnehaha Dr. S., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org
Illustration by Kevin Cannon
Kid in a boat illustration
Ages 6–7
Hidden Falls Regional Park doesn’t require a long hike to reach—just a trek down a semi-steep staircase or short walk through the park itself. The small spring-fed waterfall looks like something out of Tangled. 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul, stpaul.gov
Ages 8–9
If your family’s not really into hiking, that’s no problem here. Waterfall aficionados of all ages can view this 35-foot cascade from an observation deck in Hastings’s Vermillion Falls Park. Bring snacks and take the time to check out the Old Mill Ruins, which offer up an in-person lesson of the area’s milling history. 215 E. 21st St., Hastings, visithastingsmn.org
Ages 10–11
You might wonder what a cave has to do with waterfalls, but if you traverse nearly 275 stairs down into Niagara Cave, you’ll find a 60-foot waterfall and underground river. Don’t waste all your energy gawking at nature’s beauty—you’ll have to ascend those 275 stairs again, too. 29842 Co. Hwy. 30, Harmony, 507-886-6606, niagaracave.com
Ages 12–13
Within Judge C.R. Magney State Park, there’s a roughly two-mile round trip hike to Devil’s Kettle. With several steps and steep points throughout the journey, this trek is not for inexperienced voyagers. 4051 Hwy. 61 E., Grand Marais, 218-387-6300, dnr.state.mn.us
Ages 14 and up
Near the University of St. Thomas lies the hidden treasure of Shadow Falls. The hillside path is quite steep and a little muddy, but the photo op underneath the falls is worth any extra effort it takes you to get there. 30 Mississippi River Blvd. N., St. Paul, stpaul.gov