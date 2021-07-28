9 Essential Selfie Spots

× Expand Photos: c/o Explore Minnesota (Bob Dylan, Paul Bunyan, First Ave, Wall of sound/Mike Krivit, you betcha, Prince, Loon, Rooster, Children’s Theater Co/Dan Norman); Tony Webster (shoe tree); illustration by Kevin Cannon Nine images of good places to take selfies

five-story mural of Bob Dylan beauty by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra

Bob Dylan. This five-story beauty by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra may not be blowin’ in the wind, but it is a vibrant depiction of the legendary folk singer. Corner of Hennepin Ave. & 5th St., Mpls.

62 foot statue of Paul Bunyan

Paul Bunyan Land. Our state love for Paul Bunyan runs deep, as evidenced by the 26-foot talking statue in Brainerd. Stop for a selfie and stay for the rides, petting barn, and collection of obscure statues. 17553 Hwy. 18, Brainerd, 218-764-2524, paulbunyanland.com

First Ave wall with stars

First Avenue. Admittedly, some of the painted stars may be more in line with the musical preferences of your parents, but it’s important to note that this icon also hosted Lizzo’s first solo gig. 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls.

wall of boom boxes

Wall of Sound. Before the era of Bluetooth and MP3 players, boom boxes ruled. Hit this outdoor sculpture park in Franconia, and let your parents wax on about the mixtapes they recorded from the radio. 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer, 651-257-6668, franconia.org

you betcha mural

You Betcha Mural. Put your best Minnesota accent on display at this kitschy wall in downtown Brainerd. 711 Laurel St., Brainerd

lots of shoes hanging from trees

The Shoe Tree. For 50 years, students at the U of M have taken old pairs of sneakers and flung them into a tree near the Washington Avenue Bridge. Why? No one really knows—just run with it. 3811 Co. Rd. 122, Mpls.

mural of Prince

Prince. Experience Prince’s reign of purple at a 40-foot mural outside the Chanhassen Cinema. For some dearly beloved street cred, stop by the small pocket of purple in Henderson, too. 570 Market St., Chanhassen; 522 Main Street, Henderson

20 foot Loon sculpture

World’s Largest Floating Loon. What better way to pay homage to our state bird than with a 20-foot loon? Floating on a lake. In the middle of the city. Silver Lake, Virginia

large blue rooster sculpture

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Because, really, where else can you snap pics of a giant blue rooster right next to a humongous spoon and cherry? 725 Vineland Place., Mpls.