Birthday Parties at Mall of America That’ll Earn You “Parent of the Year” Status

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mall of America Crayola Birthday Experience at Mall of America

Birthdays come but once a year and when you’re still in single digits, that’s approximately once an eternity. Do it up at one of these spots and your kid’ll be reliving their special day for years to come.

“Mom, remember when we all rode the Log Chute 10 times in a row?!” Yep, you’ll remember it, too. Pack an extra shirt—it’s about to get wild up in here!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America

Your Kid Is a Thrill-Seeker: Nickelodeon Universe®

Photo courtesy of Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe Birthday party bookings at Nickelodeon Universe include two hours of private party space and themed decorations—choose from PAW Patrol or SpongeBob SquarePants!

MOA’s seven-acre theme park is the ultimate thrill fest for the kid who never seems to stop moving. Meet and celebrate in the private party space overlooking the Park, then slap wristbands on the kids and turn ‘em loose to live The Childhood Dream: five hours of unlimited rides. From the Pepsi Orange Streak roller coaster and Log Chute classics to the high-flying Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell Shock and little-kid-friendly PAW Patrol Adventure Bay, there’s fun aplenty for toddlers to teens.

Mall of America has parties for any budget, but book here a week or more in advance.

Pro tip: Have cake and presents in the private party space first to maximize your time at the Park. The five-hour ride time begins when each wristband is scanned on the first ride.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mall of America Crayola Experience at MOA_2

Your Kid Draws on Everything: Crayola Experience

Your walls are more—ahem—colorful than they used to be. Channel that artistic energy into some refreshingly pure birthday fun at Crayola Experience. There are 26 attractions and activity stations, including two really solid indoor playgrounds (one’s just for the tinies), a dining area and cafe, and a ton of take-home makes. Among our favorites: customizing your own crayon, turning yourself into a printed coloring page, selecting and coloring your own Scribble Scrubbie (a washable, furry pet you can take home), and melting crayons into metal molds (the car is cool; the ring is wearable). The live show demonstrating how crayons are manufactured will take parents of a certain age back to their Mister Rogers-watching days.

The party package includes a private party room, pitchers of fountain drinks, printable birthday invitations, and a special gift for the birthday kid. You can also add on a birthday cake, pizza, goodie bags, and extra party room time.

It's not too good to be true—promise! Book here two or more weeks in advance.

Pro tip: Let the kids go wild in the towering playground before you hit up the art activities. They’ll be more content waiting their turn to melt a crayon.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mall of America Moose Mountain Golf at Mall of America

Your Kid Is Competitive: Moose Mountain Adventure Golf

For a super-simple option, take your party animals mini golfing at this course overlooking Nickelodeon Universe. Kids can laser focus on each shot or whack their ball down the path and see what happens. The old-timey Northwoods design takes players past life-size moose, horses, a logging truck, and a bi-plane. Plus, there are footprints, sound effects, and other signs of a Sasquatch throughout the hole—including a peek at one in a porta-potty! It’s also fully accessible so everyone can join the fun. Want more? Walk over to Rock of Ages Blacklight Minigolf for a second round and tell party guests to wear something white. The glow factor amps it up considerably.

Rounds are $13.99 plus tax per person for Moose Mountain or $23.99 plus tax per person for both Moose Mountain and Rock of Ages Minigolf, with discounted rates for parties of 15 or more. Book here.

Pro tip: Ask to book the Moose Mountain party lodge, too. It’ll give your group a private spot to eat cake, open gifts, or just hang. Plus, you planned all this. You deserve a chance to sit down for a hot second.

Accessibility Guide

Mall of America and Nickelodeon Universe strive to ensure all visitors have a spectacular time. The park offers an IBCCESS Sensory Guide to share how children with sensory processing disorders may be impacted by each ride or experience. There are also noise-canceling headphones and quiet spaces available for visitors.

The park is uniquely the first destination in the state of Minnesota to become a Certified Autism Center, and team members receive specialized training so they have the required knowledge, skills, temperament, and expertise to work with people of all abilities.

Learn more about Nickelodeon Universe's options for kids with autism here.