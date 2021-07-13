8 Action-Packed Attractions for Families

× Expand Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Mike Krivit CanCan Wonderland Minigolf

St. Paul | Only in Minnesota will you find a mini golf hole that resembles our State Fair. Can Can Wonderland, otherwise known as a zany and crazy kaleidoscope of fun, has mini golf, an arcade, and foodstuffs that go beyond the classic fun-park hot dog. Your parents will love the throwback games, but we dare you to attempt to putt your ball through the Ferris wheel, down the giant slide, and straight into the hole. 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul, 651-925-2261, cancanwonderland.com

Photo courtesy of Big Stone Mini Golf Big Stone Mini Golf

Minnetrista | Who needs windmills and waterfalls when you’ve got metal sunflowers and an overturned boat to make your golfing experience unique? This one-of-a-kind 14-hole course has lots of water challenges and architectural hazards—it’s not every day your putter will have to navigate a giant lush spiral. And the fun doesn’t stop at golf: Sculptures from local artists and a menagerie of farm animals round out the all-afternoon adventure. 7110 Co. Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista, 952-472-9292, bigstoneminigolf.com

Photo courtesy Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board Jim Lupient Water Park

Minneapolis | Suit up and grab your goggles. This urban water park is the perfect spot for a day of family fun in the sun and water. And since the park is stacked with three waterslides, a killer splash pad, and an adjacent 18-hole mini golf course, any glimmer of midsummer doldrums is put to rest the minute you dip your toe in the water. 1520 NE Johnson St., Mpls., 612-370-4937, minneapolisparks.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Valley Fair roller coaster

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Valley Fair Peanuts Gang

Shakopee | Valleyfair is the mother ship of fun with thrill rides, kid rides, and everything in between. Daredevils among us will find dizzying amounts of entertainment on the Excalibur, Delirious, and Corkscrew, while Mom, Dad, and the little ones can hang on the carousel, tugboat, and antique autos. 1 Valleyfair Dr., Shakopee, 952-445-7600, valleyfair.com

Seasons of Fun

Circle four future dates for these season-specific journeys and pinkie promise to do them all.

Bumper boats, go-karts, and batting cages. Go all in on a classic Minnesota summer day at the Summerland Family Fun Park. 1050 28th Ave. NE, Sauk Rapids, 320-251-0940, summerlandfunpark.com

Illustration by Kevin Cannon corn pit illustration

Expect a giant corn maze, pig races, and pumpkin blasters at Sever’s Fall Festival. Try a slo-mo video as you dive into the corn pit. 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee, 952-270-6293, seversfallfestival.com

You love sledding. You love dogs. Put those two together this winter at Chilly Dogs in Ely. The eight-mile dogsledding adventure takes you on a trail through the wilderness and ends with a cozy cup of cocoa. Natch. 1557 Esterberg Rd., Ely, 218-365-4726, elydogsledtrips.com

Slide into spring with a St. Paul Saints game, especially now that they are a minor league affiliate of the Twins. Pop a squat by the bullpen and watch the zany sideline characters. 360 Broadway St., St. Paul, saintsbaseball.com