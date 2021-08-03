5 Wonder Parks Worth the Drive

× Expand Voyageurs National Park

Don a hard hat and journey 2,341 feet below the surface at the Soudan Underground Mine State Park. 1302 McKinley Park Rd., Soudan, 218-300-7000, dnr.state.mn.us

Like a scene out of Frozen, the High Falls at Grand Portage State Park become an Elsa-approved ice sculpture in the winter. A one-mile round trip hike passes by the 120-foot chute. 9393 Hwy. 61 E., Grand Portage, dnr.state.mn.us

Not every kid has close access to viewing the aurora borealis, but you do. Stash away those bragging rights by journeying to Voyageurs National Park on a night when the skies are clear and the aurora is active. Prepare to stay up late, late, late! 360 Hwy. 11 E., International Falls, 218-283-6600, nps.gov

You can’t claim Minnesota origins without making a kissy face at a walleye, our state fish. Head to the Big Bog State Recreation Area between March and May or August and October for successful walleye trawling. 55716 Hwy. 72 NE, Waskish, 218-888-7310, dnr.state.mn.us

Spend a night in a camper cabin at Whitetail Woods Regional Park. Your parents will love the sleek design of the rustic modern campers, and you’ll love sleeping among the surrounding pine trees. The cabins’ heat and electricity are a nice bonus, too. 17100 Station Trail, Farmington, 952-891-7000, co.dakota.mn.us