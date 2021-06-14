4 Kid-Friendly Zip Lines for High-Flying Fun

× Expand Photo courtesy of North Shore Adventure Park North Shore Adventure Park

Swing from the treetops at the all-ages North Shore Adventure Park in Silver Bay. The Li’l Rascals corner has a sit-down zip line that’s perfect for kiddos as young as 3. Big kids (ages 7 and up) can race their pals at the dual zip line before heading off to the high ropes course and 10 different zip line challenges. 42 Outer Dr., Silver Bay, 218-220-5330, northshoreadventurepark.com

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Kids on Character Challenge Course in Park Rapids Character Challenge Course in Park Rapids

Thrill seekers, listen up! The Character Challenge Course in Park Rapids is where you must go if you’re looking to test the limits of your comfort with heights. Not only is there a zip line and a bounty of obstacles mixed among the treetops; there’s also a “Leap of Faith” you can try that involves you jumping off the top of a telephone pole. This is not for the faint of heart—or kids under 7. 13218 County 40, Park Rapids, 218-760-8442, characterchallenge course.com

Not all zip line tracks are strictly for the adrenaline seekers. The Sand Creek Adventures zip line course in Jordan floats you 100 feet over Sand Creek, bringing views that look like they’re straight off your Instagram feed. Littles can test their clever problem-solving skills at the low ropes track. It may look like a laid-back option, but when has tightroping ever really been easy? 3101 W. 220th St., Jordan, 952-492-5333, sandcreekadventures.com

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Brainerd Zip Line Tour Brainerd Zip Line Tour

Glide high among the trees of Brainerd and live to tell the tale. Brainerd Zip Line Tour takes you on a 15-mile adventure over the hills and through the woods—but this adventure doesn’t stop at your grandmother’s house. If you’re older than 10, the voyage runs across and down Mount Ski Gull, offering views of the surrounding lakes and some killer wildlife. Complete your afternoon of adrenaline with “The Drop”—a 50-foot free-fall experience that’s anything but basic. 9898 Co. Rd. 77 SW, Nisswa, 218-203-4067, zipbrainerd.com