10 Active Minnesota Adventures

Swim

Photo by Paul Vincent two kids jumping into a lake Quarry Park

Sure, swimming pools are fun, but anyone can find a pool to keep cool. Expand your swimming horizons at Quarry Park. Quarry Two, the largest of the quarries, is 116 feet deep with high rock formations. Picture cliff jumping and some serious cannonballs. Quarry Eleven is the more laid-back swimming experience. It’s only 40 feet deep with a sandy beach—perfect for sunning with friends and building some epic sandcastles. 1802 Co. Rd. 137, Waite Park, stearnscountymn.gov

When you live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you better know how to use them to your advantage. Plan an afternoon of fun on Bde Maka Ska, right in the heart of Minneapolis. From stand-up paddleboarding and canoe rides to kayaks and paddleboats, rentals are available through Wheel Fun Rentals right on the lake. 3000 Bde Maka Ska Pkwy. E., Mpls., 612-823-5765, wheelfunrentals.com

Ride

Did you know that Minnesota repeatedly ranks in the top five states for biking? That’s right, from Burleys to tag alongs, training wheels to 10-speeds, our roads, paths, and parks are primed for you to strap on a helmet and go. While the paths around the Chain of Lakes offer classic people-watching from behind your handlebars, there are more organized options if you’re looking to really get serious about your cycling skills. The Loppet Foundation’s TRAIL KIDS program provides year-round opportunities for kids to work with coaches; there’s a mountain bike program, a girl-specific Girls Rock program, and an adventure race series. Get ready to roll. loppet.org

If you prefer your saddle to be atop a four-legged friend as opposed to two wheels, River Valley Ranch has horseback riding for kids over 50 inches. Guided trail rides provide the perfect excuse to throw on a cowboy hat and start saying “Yeehaw!” 16480 Jonathan Carver Pkwy., Carver, 952-361-3361, rivervalleyhorseranch.com

Ski

Photo: C/O Explore Minnesota skier skiing Afton Alps

We live in the Midwest, which isn’t known for its rocky terrain and rip-roaring mountains. However, Minnesotans are pretty lucky to have a handful of ski hills that have shaped into some not-too-shabby tracks. Afton Alps was created by a group of farmers in 1963 who decided to carve a ski area into a 300-acre parcel of the St. Croix River Valley. Now, with 48 runs, this not-so-little escape is owned by Vail Resorts and is perfect for skiers, boarders, snowplowers, and the occasional fall. 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, 651-436-5245, aftonalps.com

Glow Tubing at Spirit Mountain is one rad way to hit the slopes at night. Throw yourself down the hill at the adventure park, and then effortlessly ride back to the top on the tubing lift. Snow tubing is also available for kids over 3 during the day—so anyone can exhilaratingly ride out the day. 9500 Spirit Mountain Pl., Duluth, 800-642-6377, spiritmt.com

Canoe

Photo by Paul Vincent girl in the front of a canoe Boundary Waters

The idea of a few days without any screens may seem daunting, but that’s precisely why you should spend a few nights in the Boundary Waters. There’s adventure and nature and danger and fun—all the things that make a family trip memorable, right? Located within Superior National Forest, the Boundary Waters is just a preserve of lakes and woods, with canoe routes running through the many lakes and streams. Day trips exploring in a canoe, followed by evenings at a campsite (don’t forget the s’mores!) make for unique and lifelong memories. It may be a far cry from camping in your backyard, but it’s totally worth it. Duluth, 218-626-4300, fs.usda.gov

If your parents aren’t buying the idea of an overnight in the woods—yet—you can still canoe the St. Croix River. Outfitters dot the waterway, so you really just need to show up and get ready to row, row, row your boat! nps.gov

Hike

Photos: C/O Explore Minnesota girl walking on some rocks by a lake Itasca State Park

The mighty Mississippi begins as a small and winding knee-deep river in Itasca State Park. See its small beginnings and walk across the 18-foot-wide river before snapping a photo next to the iconic headwaters post, which dates back to the 1930s. Then journey over to the mile-long Schoolcraft Trail that ends at Hill Point and overlooks an Ojibwe cemetery. Pay your respects before passing on to the most popular hike in the park, the Dr. Roberts Nature Trail. This trek passes across a bog and the Old Timer’s Cabin. Commit the creative building to memory— built in 1934 with logs so large that just four of them made an entire wall—and see if you can replicate it at home with sticks from the yard. 36750 Main Park Dr., Park Rapids, 218-699-7251, dnr.state.mn.us

You can go up, up, up on the Sandstone Bluffs Trail in Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls. The nearly mile-long loop shows off wildlife, wildflowers, and a surprise waterfall. With more than 200 stairs, it’s not a walk in the park—but it is. 307 Milltown Rd., Taylors Falls, dnr.state.mn.us