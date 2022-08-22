× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams outdoor furnishings

Switching from bikes to birdseed was a bit of a gamble, but one that paid off for Gary Wimmer, owner of Yardware in Linden Hills.

Wimmer started Yardware in 1995 but had already been doing business in that location for more than 20 years, selling and repairing bikes. Reimaging the store, he stocked garden-related merchandise, tools, trellises, benches, and birdbaths, but eventually the birds won over: He sells between a half and a full ton of birdseed every week.

Wimmer collaborates with a supplier in Northeast Minneapolis to blend mixtures that appeal to birds and bird lovers alike. Matilda, his best-selling blend (named after a beloved pet dachshund), is a combo of partially shelled sunflower seed and gold safflower seed, peanuts, and cracked corn. And stand back, squirrels: There’s a better bird feeder in town, one that’s weight-sensitive to foil wily rodents at every turn. 3545 W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-922-3295