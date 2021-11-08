From the Woods to the Table(scape)

Inspired from an upcoming story in MplsStPaul Home&Design’s winter issue, Jason Berke—founder of Warmhouse Story, a creative studio in Minneapolis that holds workshops about entertaining and decorating for special occasions—designs a festive tabletop that captures our northern landscape.

To start, Berke creates a color palette to keep the look cohesive: Evergreens of pine and cedar brightened by blue-green frosty juniper berries with pops of matte snow white and the luster of tarnished silver. “If you really look closely and list all the colors you see in those few things, your palette comes to life with nature as your design coach,” Berke says.

Next, he suggests shopping your house to gather pieces you already own that reflect the color palette. A mix of old and new keeps the look interesting and personal. “I love making a beautiful whole out of imperfect parts,” Berke says. “Then I will more sparingly mix in modern crafted items, and the shine can come from ornaments or a beautiful menorah.”

Read on for more tips about wrapping this wintergreen palette into your seasonal decor.

Set the Scene

Crisp white plates pop against moody blue table linens and matte metal flatware (pictured above). A few Mercury glass ornaments in a thrifted tarnished silver dish add holiday sparkle. Snips of juniper stems warm the cooler palette and keep the table from looking too pristine, Berke says.

Add Unexpected Elements

“This year at home, I’m hanging humble handmade brass bells from India strung from silk ribbon,” Berke says. Dried botanicals like eucalyptus pods add texture and shape and are a twist on traditional evergreens for the holiday. Arrange them in a vase with evergreens or place them directly on the table around serving pieces.

Go High and Low

Combining thrifted and new candle holders of varying heights mixed in with silver serving pieces that act as vases are another go-to combination that looks elegant and festive either on the table, a buffet, or on the mantel.

“I love for my evergreens to be as fresh as possible for entertaining, but I will blend them with some preserved greens, too,” Berke says. “That way, after my party, I can remove the fresh branches when they start to shed and fill in with more dried flowers, like blue thistles.”

Flower Power

Combine various evergreens to mix up the shades and textures, like a combination of cedar, juniper, pine, and eucalyptus.

Add in seed pods and dried blue thistle for visual interest.

Infuse some contrast with white strawflowers and globe amaranth, which both hold their shape and color when dried.

