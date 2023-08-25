× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting whitney-loft-header

Our 2023 winners are here, and we couldn’t have asked for a more remarkable group on this milestone year. When the Residential Architects Vision & Excellence (RAVE) Awards debuted in 2003, the Twin Cities architectural scene was starting to hit its stride. And the momentum from local firms keeps building, quite literally, across the spectrum of styles and sizes, from Minnesota to the coasts. This year, Mpls.St.Paul Home & Design Magazine celebrates the latest in a long list of winners, with projects by 11 firms picked from nearly 100 exceptional entries across 11 categories (expanded this year—the most categories we’ve had yet). See what makes them sing!

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting whitney-loft-2 Architects maintained existing required structural elements while adding a sculptural staircase to a mezzanine level with an art studio and gallery. “The recurring black elements bring a signature industrial feel but also anchor the wood, brick, and glass,” a judge said.

Whitney Loft

First Place: PKA Architecture

Remodel/Addition, More Than 3,500 Square Feet

With a mighty industrial past and rich palette of original materials, the former flour mill that’s home to this project feels like a page out of a Minneapolis history book. So it wasn’t surprising that the architects who transformed two raw shells in the now condominium building needed to navigate complicated structural and code considerations to ensure the end result remained true to its St. Anthony Falls Historic District setting. “Outfitting a raw space calls for ingenuity, strategy, and layers of different textures and tones that are simpatico but stylish,” one judge noted. “The project’s material palette of refined millwork, marble, steel, and furnishings work together to create a beautiful and balanced home.”

The PKA Architecture team: Gabriel Keller, Associate AIA; Brent Nelson, AIA; Chad Healy, Associate AIA; Bridgette Marso, Associate AIA; Claire Olson, Associate AIA; Jared Nurnberger, Associate AIA // Builder: Streeter Custom Builder // Interior design: MartinPatrick3

Second Place: Mirror Lake Mid-Century // PKA Architecture

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Scott Amundson cottagewood-gables-1 Banks of windows in the living and dining rooms open to views of the courtyard on one side and through the screened porch to the pool on the other. × 2 of 2 Expand cottagewood-gables-2 Rustic meets the refined in the kitchen, where reclaimed timbers and stained wood ceilings combine with other natural materials. Prev Next

Cottagewood Gables

First Place: Rehkamp Larson Architects

New Home, More Than 5,500 Square Feet

Two gabled forms wrapping a courtyard create a classic base for this Lake Minnetonka–area home, which was sited to ensure existing large oak trees were left undisturbed. Natural and time-honored materials playing into that sense of place include natural hand-troweled stucco, structural solid wood eave brackets, reclaimed timbers, cobblestone chimneys, and copper gutters. One judge described the architecture as “a symphony of materials coming together in a skillfully restrained manner.” Another concurred, noting, “Albeit with an expansive floorplan and project scope, this home exudes a sense of intimacy and warmth, in large part from the finishes and colors selected and the organic forms that take shape.”

The Rehkamp Larson Architects team: Jean Rehkamp Larson, AIA; Angela Wingate; John Kirk // Builder: Kyle Hunt and Partners // Interior design: Alecia Stevens Interior Design

Second Place: Pinnacle Modern // Charles R. Stinson Architecture + Design

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by ONDELINE sunfish-lake-3 Patterns found in Scandinavian architecture come to life in the detailed timber columns, brackets, and trim on the exterior and at the entry stair just inside (next). × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Haris Kenjar Photography sunfish-lake-2 × 3 of 3 Expand sunfish-lake-1 In keeping with that same vernacular, interior finishes, including stone on the two-sided fireplace, are light. Prev Next

Sunfish Lake Nordic Traditional

First Place: PLAAD

New Home, 3,500–5,500 Square Feet

Preserving a number of old-growth white pines and paying homage to their clients’ Nordic heritage ranked as top priorities for the architectural team behind this new home in Sunfish Lake. Strict local height requirements required a “room-in-attic approach” for second-level spaces, where certain parts of the ceiling start at shoulder height and slope upward. The result is intimate and nostalgic. “Considering the surrounding nature while strategizing for height limitations clearly posed a challenge,” noted a judge, “but the result is a structure that celebrates heritage through design and brings a thoroughly unique sense of place and belonging to this new family home.”

The Plaad team: Mark Stankey, AIA; Matthew Byers, AIA // Builder: Streeter Custom Builder // Interior design: Anne McDonald Design

Second Place: Minnestrista Residence // Albertsson Hansen Architecture

× Expand Photo by Scott Amundson gull-cottage Lighting with an oil-rubbed bronze finish, inset cabinets with exposed hinges, and open shelves bring cozy character to the kitchen. The open shelves are appropriate to the vintage cottage style; as in the past, they were built by a carpenter on-site and are favored for their simple practicality.

Gull Cottage

First Place: Rehkamp Larson Architects

New Home, 1,500–3,500 Square Feet

Modest one-story seasonal cottages with exposed interior framing were once commonplace on Minnesota’s lakes. That bygone charm appealed to the homeowners of this new cottage on the Gull Lake Chain, who grew up spending summers nearby. Besides the illusion of an exposed interior structure, the design includes reclaimed Douglas fir flooring, a true screened porch, a bank of big double-hung windows opening onto the lake, and a two-sided fieldstone fireplace and chimney. One judge commended “the subdued yet stylish approach to the interiors and the just-right ratio of wood, stone, white surfaces, and decorative touches to enrich the cottage.”

The Rehkamp Larson Architects team: Jean Rehkamp Larson, AIA; John Kirk; Laurel Johnston, AIA // Builder: Craig E. Williams Construction

Second Place: Lake of the Isles Residence // PKA Architecture

× Expand Photo by Aaron Leitz go-modern-house In the primary suite, wood is used for floor-to-ceiling closet doors in a hall leading to the bedroom as well as in the cabinets for a floating vanity. Different formats of Carrara marble finish most of the bath’s other surfaces—as slab for low walls and countertops and as small tiles for the floors, backsplash, and shower walls.

GO Modern House

First Place: Imprint Architecture and Design

Remodel/Addition, Less Than 800 Square Feet

As is often the case in older homes, this 1929 Georgian in Seattle lacked a proper primary suite. Rather than build something expected, the homeowners wanted to create a modern addition that would blend with the simplicity and formality of the existing structure. On the outside, the new addition’s roofline matches the existing roof, but a large window and change of pattern for the cladding feel fresh. Inside, three materials—wood, marble, and glass—maintain the original home’s warm, sophisticated palette. “The new addition is beautifully and seamlessly integrated into the existing building,” one judge said. Another appreciated how the “limited array of materials, tones, and textures enlivens a very traditional home with exquisitely modern effects.”

The Imprint Architecture and Design team: Sara Imhoff, AIA; Jeremy Imhoff, AIA // Builder: Ambrose Construction

Second Place: Minnehaha Refined // Rehkamp Larson Architects

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Troy Thies full-circle-1 The new vaulted ceiling is visually supported by a central fireplace chimney, seen from the entry and all primary living spaces. × 2 of 2 Expand full-circle-2 In the primary suite, a round window opens onto the lake—a design detail a judge described as an “engaging addition that seems like it belonged there all along.” Prev Next

Full Circle

First Place: SALA Architects

Remodel/Addition, 800–3,500 Square Feet

Although this Bemidji home was in great need of repair and updating when it went up for sale, the now homeowner fondly remembered it from childhood—so she jumped at the opportunity to be its second owner and steward. The home’s most notable feature, its bowed gable roof, needed replacing; roof trusses mimicked that original exterior profile and allowed the previous 7-foot flat ceiling to give way to a vault that peaks at 9 feet. “Full circle is right,” one judge said. “It’s not only a lovely story, but a clever and attentive design upgrade that truly enriches the property and the opportunity to connect to the outdoors.”

The SALA Architects team: Bryan Anderson, AIA; Jessica Wilder; Matt Wingard, AIA; Ross Davidson (graphics) // Builder: Tom Sagedahl

Second Place: Linden Hills Renewal // Albertsson Hansen Architecture

× Expand Photo by James Kruger, Landmark Photography jewel-box-cabin Jewel Box Cabin: Expansive windows and a sleek screened porch connect the Jewel Box Cabin with the surrounding trees. Ceilings reach their highest in the cabin’s great room, where exposed fir beams, concrete floors with radiant heat, and a wood-burning stove keep the space warm, even in winter. Said one judge, “The design successfully choreographs industrial materials into an elegant package.”

Jewel Box Cabin

First Place: Imprint Architecture and Design

Judges’ Choice

Nestled into the trees by Caribou Lake in Lutsen, this two-story, 900-square-foot cabin was designed for minimal site impact. Its entrance tucks underneath a large second-story cantilever, which is visually counterbalanced by a steel firewood box. Inside, the great room, with the cabin’s highest ceiling, opens wide to wooded views. From there, a door leads out to the screened porch, which feels one with the outdoors. “The simple forms offer a playful and balanced composition,” a judge said. “Individual spaces feel bigger than they are.”

The Imprint Architecture and Design team: Jeremy Imhoff, AIA; Sara Imhoff, AIA // Builder: Max Construction

Second Place: N44° 55’ 29˝ – Linden Rowhomes // Unfold Architecture

× Expand Photo by Chad Holder plyway-to-heaven Plyway To Heaven: Layering multiple sheets of plywood together provided structural rigidity (and was tested and proved to meet goals) while introducing a rich texture for the first-place project’s treads and risers. The burned char left on the plywood by the laser cutter was preserved to provide a grittier appearance that complements the blackened steel surround.

Plyway to Heaven

First Place: CityDeskStudio

Design Detail

Not just any stair would work for the “warehouse” wing of a modern house in La Crescent, where ceilings nearly 21 feet high, exposed steel bar joists, and concrete walls and floors called for an industrial design. Architects were careful not to go with something too heavy, though, instead opting for a sculptural element that was light, elegant, and in keeping with the lacy steel bar joists overhead. Laser-cut plywood set on end makes up the treads and risers, which, along with blackened steel railings, create the most prominent features of the resulting structure. “It’s a stunning combination,” one judge noted. “I love the proportions and airiness.”

The CityDeskStudio team: Ben Awes, AIA; Chris Bach // Builder: Brian Wellendorf // Interior design: Heidi Witte

Second Place: Portholes to the Mississippi // Christopher Strom Architects

× Expand Photo by Kurt Gough victorian-veranda Victorian Veranda: Gables, scallop details, and colorful posts and brackets distinguish the porch and return the entire home to its former glory. Front steps lead to an open seating area and a larger screened-in wraparound space.

Victorian Veranda

First Place: Shelter Architecture

Remodel or New Outdoor Living

Glimpses of this St. Paul Victorian home’s original front porch—courtesy of a neighbor’s 1940s family photos—helped guide the design of this project, which replaced a midcentury version lacking charm and consistency. “The colors and the historic details [of the new porch] are on point, yet feel perfectly at home in the present day,” one judge said. Another commented that the new structure was “well researched, nicely crafted, and beautifully integrated into the existing building and context.”

The Shelter Architecture team: Jackie Millea, AIA; Kurt Gough, Associate AIA; John Barbour, FAIA; Greg Elsner, AIA; Beth Halstenson, AIA; Greg MacKenzie, Associate AIA; Jen Wojtysiak, Associate AIA; Hal Snow, AIA // Builder: Terra Firma

Second Place: Tree Top Escape // Christopher Strom Architects

× Expand Photo by Scott Amundson treehouse Treehouse: Durable exterior materials include copper cladding and ipe wood decking chosen to weather well. Inside, mirrored cabinets maximize the view and conceal mechanicals and storage, including a hidden TV for virtual exercise classes. Sliding glass panels open wide to the woods or completely close to keep out the rain and chill.

Treehouse

First Place: Rehkamp Larson Architects

Remodel or New Outbuilding, Less Than 800 Square Feet

Sometimes the best retreats are close to home. Treehouse, a 320-square-foot outbuilding in Oregon, provides the perfect example. Built as a getaway from the main house (which is on the top of a hill above a vineyard), it sits a short walk into a wooded part of the site and serves as a space for meditation, yoga, and rest. So as not to disturb the hilly forest floor, the structure rests on stilts, where the height takes in views of treetops rather than trunks. One judge described the project as a “simple but elegant solution” that is “disciplined in the details and very well executed.”

The Rehkamp Larson Architects team: Mark Larson, AIA; Ryan Lawinger, AIA // Builder: Schommer and Sons // Interior design: MartinPatrick3

Second Place: Lakeside Sauna Gazebo // Charles R. Stinson Architecture + Design

× 1 of 2 Expand Images by SALA Architects black-squirrel-lodge Black Squirrel Lodge: A shed roof spanning the living pavilion’s timber frames mimics the slope of the site. × 2 of 2 Expand black-squirrel-interior The interior plan shows how living and dining spaces wrap the kitchen, which shares a plumbing wall with the bath that sits directly above the crawl space. Prev Next

Black Squirrel Lodge

First Place: SALA Architects

Architectural Plans

This 796-square-foot plan’s eponymous squirrel—often seen on the architect’s property and known for its inherent lightness, speed, and efficiency—inspired many aspects of the winning design, including its minimized impact on a sloping creekside site. Excavation is limited to a crawl space beneath sleeping spaces and a bath, all combined into a thermally conditioned core topped by a green roof to capture rain runoff. Timber frames on pier footings keep the adjacent living pavilion aloft. “Modest size and obvious physical connection between the interior spaces and the landscape are real positives of this project,” a judge said.

The SALA Architects team: Bryan Anderson, AIA; Nate Ehrlich (graphics)

Second Place (Tie): Crescendo // CityDeskStudio

Retrospect // CityDeskStudio

RAVE 2023 Judges

Trevor-Bullen

Trevor Bullen, AIA, is the dean of the School of Design at Dunwoody College of Technology. An award-winning architect with more than 25 years of professional experience, he has worked on a wide range of architecture, landscape architecture, and planning projects in Europe, the Caribbean, and the United States. In addition to his role as dean, Bullen has taught architectural design at the Boston Architectural College, The City College of New York, and the University of Minnesota.

Christina-Poletto

Christina Poletto is a freelance journalist based in Brooklyn, New York. She reports on design, architecture, and real estate, and her bylines have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Architectural Digest, The Boston Globe, and assorted lifestyle and shelter magazines. She is the writer-collaborator behind the book Cheap Old Houses, a visual love letter to historic homes coming out this fall from Clarkson Potter.

Kevin-Toukoumidis

Kevin Toukoumidis, AIA, is the founding principal at dSPACE Studio in Chicago. He has received multiple AIA awards and regularly speaks on architecture and design, and his innovative work has been featured in Dwell, Architectural Digest, The New York Times, Interior Design, and The Wall Street Journal.

Sean-Wagner

Sean M. Wagner, AIA, is the founder, president, and CEO of St. Paul–based NewStudio Architecture. A LEED-accredited professional since 2002 and an established expert on sustainability, Wagner has worked on projects that have been recognized with multiple awards for design, historic preservation, and building performance. In 2010, he received the AIA Minnesota Young Architects award, and in 2009, his sustainable design expertise was recognized with a Federal Energy and Water Management Award by the U.S. Department of Energy and Federal Inter-agency Energy Policy Committee.

Kramer and sons logo

Presenting Sponsor: The recipients of this year’s RAVE Awards were recognized at an event in August presented by John Kraemer and Sons. Since 1978, this family-owned, multigenerational business has established a reputation for building and remodeling some of the finest architecturally designed luxury homes in the state. Its collaborative, transparent, and ethical approach has earned its being named Builder of the Year a record four times by Housing First Minnesota.

Supporting Sponsors

Glass House, InUnison Design, and SolarPod