When It Comes to Indoor Air Quality, Say Goodbye to the Dry

× Expand by Shutterstock Air Humidity Concept, Cartoon People Vector Illustration

Claire's Corner

A series of practical homeowner tips, brought to you by Claire Ferrara, CEO of Standard Heating & Air Conditioning, and expert technicians who specialize in all things heating, cooling, and indoor air quality. From an explainer on heat exchangers to the importance of regular tune-ups and maintenance, no details are left uninspected!

Claire Ferrara, president of Minneapolis-based Standard Heating & Air Conditioning, is among an exclusive club that just 7 percent of U.S. women in the trade belong to as owners of HVAC companies.

Headshot of Seth Knox, technician for Standard Heating & Air Conditioning

Name: Seth Knox

Title: Service Technician

Years Experience: 9

So, humidifying your home, rapid-fire style. Seth, how do we go about determining which humidifier is right for our home?

The best way is to have a professional take measurements and evaluate your HVAC system. The square footage of your home and your ductwork will tell us which type is best. Humidifiers are relatively universal, but your home and equipment should be evaluated so the whole-home humidifier chosen is custom-fit to your system.

What does a comfortable humidity range for the home look like?

It can depend on several factors and personal comfort levels. For Minnesota, we recommend trying the range between 25 to 40 percent during the wintertime (humidifiers should be shut off during the summer). Common factors we see when determining humidity levels are how tightly sealed your doors and windows are, if your home has specialty wood flooring, and where there are musical instruments.

Fill in the blank: The ideal humidifier is one that…

Humidifies your home to your desired humidity, saves you money on your utility bills, and was installed properly (AKA, not leaking!).

Lastly, what should we know about the latest and greatest features?

The newer models have updated controllers and a nice digital display. Things are much more automated and require fewer manual adjustments. If you have a smart thermostat, you can control it that way. As far as models go, there are ones that use fewer gallons per day, which can save on water costs; steam humidifiers for larger homes; and fan-assisted humidifiers for certain situations.

Tech Tip: Humidifiers are saviors for pocketbooks and parched sinuses.

Unlike a portable humidifier, which is restricted to humidifying air in one room, whole-home humidifiers deliver proper humidity levels everywhere. Outside of helping your overall health, a whole-home humidifier improves dry skin, keeps dust at bay, prevents static discharge, and protects against cracking in your floors and drywall. On top of saving on energy bills, the relative feel of the air in the house will be more comfortable!