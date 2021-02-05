Wanderluxe

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

Photo by Spacecrafting Lodge by Hendel Homes A bubbling waterfall flows under the deck and spills into a trout pond. And a well-appointed outdoor lounge turns the backyard into an alfresco living space.

Modern Afton Lodge Channels Montana Magic

Builder: Hendel Homes // Architecture: James McNeal Architecture and Design // Windows: Marvin

This luxe-rustic lodge in Afton was designed to evoke a strong sense of place. Lined with white pines, it transports you from Minnesota to the Rockies. The homeowners make frequent visits to Montana and wanted their home to reflect the magic of Big Sky Country.

“This is a home that really blurs the line between the landscape and the structure itself,” says Amy Hendel, marketing director for Hendel Homes. “Working with the architect, we focused as much on the exterior design as we did on the interiors.”

A blending of indoors and outdoors is evident throughout the home.

The exterior is as rugged as it is sleek, mixing reclaimed wood, rough-hewn stone, metal cladding, and a Corten roof. Inside, the same mix of materials and clean lines makes the home feel both warm and modern.

The front door opens into a glass breezeway that connects the two wings of the house and continues onto an open-air deck overlooking the pond below and the forest beyond.

Floor-to-ceiling windows on every level maximize the hilltop views and fill the home with greenery and floods of natural light.

“Even inside, you’re always aware that you’re in the center of nature.” —Amy Hendel, Hendel Homes

Photo by Spacecrafting Deck by Hartman Homes Rooftop seats overlook the patio.

Prairie Retreat on the Apple River

Architect/Design/Build: Hartman Homes // Windows: Andersen

Tucked away on the bluffs overlooking the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, this modern prairie-style house designed and built by Hartman Homes is a “private, peaceful retreat from the busy world.” With everyday life indefinitely on hold, many of Hartman’s clients have embraced a theme of “vacationing at home” as inspiration for new builds or additions.

“Not only is this home functional for the family’s day-to-day activities,” says Julie Speer of Hartman Homes, “it has provided a private getaway during a time when travel is not an option.”

Photo by Spacecrafting Kitchen by Hartman Homes The kitchen opens to a three-season porch (pictured right) with a built-in grill.

A wall of windows along the back of the house maximizes natural light and frames panoramic views of the Apple River. Off the kitchen, a three-season porch with a built-in grill, wood-burning fireplace, and polished concrete floor extends the outdoor season well into early winter. The indoor pool room on the lower level features a sauna, a wet bar, and a glass garage door to open the room on warm summer days.

“[The home] has provided a private getaway during a time when travel is not an option.” —Julie Speer, Hartman Homes

The pool wasn’t just added for luxury, though. “A primary driver for the homeowners was to make this home conducive to their son with autism,” says Speer. In addition to the pool, a sensory gym with a climbing wall, monkey bars, and cargo net allows him to safely satisfy his sensory and high-energy needs.

Photo by Steve Silverman Pool Area by Biota Landscaping Simple plantings exude an arid desert vibe.

Poolside Portal to Palm Springs

Landscaping: Biota Landscapes

The design brief for this Bloomington backyard renovation was simple: transform the beleaguered midwestern terrain into a Palm Springs oasis. Beyond that, the homeowners charged Biota Landscapes with two goals: maintain a strong connection with the midcentury modern architecture of the home and create a variety of spaces for the family to hang out, entertain, and make the most of summer.

“For inspiration, we looked at mid- century landscapes installed in the ’60s,” says Steve Modrow, Biota’s owner and principal designer. “We asked how we could bring that classic midcentury style into the present and make it relevant for how families use outdoor spaces today.

What they came up with is deceptive in its simplicity:

A geometric breeze-block wall with a bright orange door serves as a portal from the front yard to what Modrow refers to as “the desert,” so named for the sandy limestone gravel, hardy plantings, and circular stepping-stones.

The home’s strong rooflines are echoed in the clean visual transitions that divide the large yard into multiple zones by activity: dining, lounging, swimming, and shuffleboard.

Floor-to-ceiling windows along the back of the house create clear sight lines from the front door through to the back- yard, where the focal point is a small seat- ing area around the firepit, beckoning visitors to venture outside.

Minimal plantings around the yard complement the “less is more” midcentury modern style and contribute to the sense of being transported to an arid desert climate.

In the emphasis on functionality and deliberate use of contrast (organic and geometric, neutral and vibrant), the yard takes full advantage of midcentury aesthetic principles and pays homage to historic Palm Springs resorts. “This is not your typical Minnesota backyard,” says Modrow.

Photo Scott Amundson Garage by Hagstrom Builder A second-level lounge overlooks the collection.

Dream Garage for an Avid Collector

Construction: Hagstrom Builder // Architecture: PKA Architecture // Interior design: Spindler, Inc.

Judging by the street view, it would be hard to imagine that this garage addition can hold up to 11 vehicles. Jill Vosberg of Hagstrom Builder says of the combination car display and entertainment space, “The goal was to have the addition blend seamlessly with the existing home and the rest of the landscape.”

Because the home is located on White Bear Lake, the Hagstrom team had to work within the boundaries of the waterline, the dimensions of the lot, and the presence of neighboring properties. “Collaboration between architect, builder, designer, and client had to be top notch in order to pull this off,” she explains.

An avid car collector, the homeowner wanted to make the new garage a center for entertaining as well as a showcase for their classic and luxury cars. The addition’s second level features a sleek and inviting lounge area with picture windows that overlook the garage below, complete with a built-in kitchen, dining area, and even a spare bedroom for overnight guests.

“The goal was to have the addition blend seamlessly with the existing home and the rest of the landscape.” —Jill Vosberg, Hagstrom Builder

Photo courtesy of Mark D. Williams Custom Homes Remodel by Mark D. Williams Custom Homes A walk-around fireplace creates separation.

Storybook Remodel Lets the Light In

Architect/Builder: Mark D. Williams Custom Homes // Interior Design: The Sitting Room // Hardwood Floors: Alpine Hardwood // Cabinets: Hipp Cabinetry // Tile: River City Tile and Stone // Appliances: ALL, Inc.

Whole-home remodels are a specialty of Mark D. Williams Custom Homes. The family-operated firm’s third-generation owner, Mark Williams, describes this Indian Hills, Edina, home as having been “dark, depressing, and oppressively, over-the-top blingy” when the owners first purchased it.

“We transformed the interior into a white cottage with warm, welcoming woods and a homey feel,” says Williams. He and his team focused on opening up the floor plan, capitalizing on natural light from the abundant windows, and softening the home’s more formal origins into functional family space.

A 360-degree walk-around fireplace divides the great room from the dining room, creating separation while preserving an airiness that flows through the rooms. Cottage-style details continue downstairs, where exposed brick makes the basement bar feel like a cozy storybook grotto for grown-ups.

Photo courtesy of Mark D. Williams Custom Homes Foyer of Mark D. Williams Custom Homes Remodel Whitewashed wainscoting took the foyer from dim to dazzling.

“I especially love the foyer transformation,” Williams says. When you’re greeted by whitewashed, ceiling-height wainscoting and swaths of light from oversized windows along the back of the house, it’s hard to believe the same entryway was recently so dated and dim.

“We transformed the interior into a white cottage with warm, welcoming woods and a homey feel.” —Mark Williams, Mark D. Williams Custom Homes

Photo by Diana Grundeen Outdoor Kitchen by Trio Landscaping adAn outdoor kitchen provides socially distanced entertaining opps.

Stepping Up Our Outdoor Living Games

Paving and Landscaping: Trio Landscaping

There’s no question the pandemic has contributed to the rise of expanded outdoor living spaces, with homeowners eager to maximize patio season.

Diana Grundeen, owner and designer for Trio Landscaping, has also seen a growing interest in frontyard patios—facilitating spontaneous socially distanced run-ins with passing neighbors—and converting lawn areas into paved or planted areas that allow homeowners to enjoy their outdoor spaces with less mowing, watering, and weeding.

“Staying home and having a beautiful space to spend time in has been even more rewarding for our clients this year,” says Grundeen.

But beautiful doesn’t have to be complicated.

Photo by Diana Grundeen Landscaping by Trio Landscaping

“The majority of our clients list ‘low maintenance’ as a top priority for their landscaping,” says Grundeen. “However, we also aim to create landscapes that suit the architectural style of the home and work with the features of the yard.”

“Staying home and having a beautiful space to spend time in has been even more rewarding for our clients this year.” —Diana Grundeen, Trio Landscaping

To boost curb appeal on a midcentury modern rambler, Trio replaced the plain concrete walkway with an inviting front patio paved with interlocking stones and lined with unfussy plantings. Grundeen chose “long-blooming perennials with staggered bloom seasons” to keep the yard lively from spring until autumn.

Function and Family: Nesting in A Pandemic

Stay-at-home orders and social distancing shaped how we lived, worked, and played in 2020. After spending so much time inside our homes, it’s safe to say we all learned a few things about how to make the best use of our space—and what we would change, if we could.

“Increasingly, our clients are looking to find the most function in their homes,” says Jill Vosberg of Hagstrom Builder. “It’s less about square footage and more about using the space really well—no empty hallways or unused corners.”

Of course, with many people still working full time from home, one of the most obvious functional upgrades is to convert any extra space into a designated workstation. “The home office is back in a big way,” says Mark Williams, owner of Mark D. Williams Custom Homes. “We saw the traditional office disappear for the past 10 years, but now most of the remodels and new homes are introducing it again.”

“Open-plan, mixed-use rooms are great for entertaining, but after last year, everyone wants their own space.” —Amy Hendel, Hendel Homes

On the flip side, 2020 may mark the end of the open-concept floorplan’s reign of popularity. Amy Hendel explains that “open-plan, mixed-use rooms are great for entertaining, but after last year, everyone wants their own space. We’re getting requests to divide the house into more rooms so people can get away and have privacy.”

If we could agree on one positive outcome of spending the year at home, it would be the forced opportunity to slow down and spend more time with family. “We’re seeing a return to creating family spaces,” says Steve Modrow of Biota Landscapes. “Not so much for entertaining, but space to eat outside, to sit by the fire, spaces for mixed generations to gather.

“It’s the nesting thing,” he adds. “You’re using your space to its best advantage, and you’re using it specifically for your family.”

This article originally appeared in the February 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.