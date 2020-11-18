Uncovering Character

Photos by Chad Holder
den with fireplace
Demolition work revealed original brickwork and two-by-fours, including those in the den.
Part of the fun—and, at times, frustration—of renovating an old home is that you never know what you’ll encounter. For the design team who transformed an 1857 structure originally built as the Excelsior schoolhouse, those discoveries ended up defining much of the finished look.
In ripping out old plaster and lath, for example, crews uncovered 150-year-old two-by-fours of old-growth lumber, often packed solid with layers of brick. “We’d never seen a wall with bricks in between the studs like that,” architect Ben Awes says. “Normally that approach would rot out the studs, but they were fine—and it’s just beautiful.”
Whenever possible, lumber and brickwork were left in place and exposed. But when it had to be removed, nothing went to waste. “We saved every single two-by-four and pulled out every nail ourselves,” says homeowner and interior designer Sheila Holleran. The same philosophy applied to the building’s original finished millwork and Douglas fir floors.
The architecture provides the perfect foundation for the richly textured design style of Holleran, who grew up spending summers with family in the former Yugoslavia and worked as a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines. “I like to keep things simple, warm, and organic in nature, with items that are found or at least with the appearance of being found,” she says.
Preserving a good number of architectural elements also pays homage to the building’s history. As Excelsior’s oldest structure, it was built first as a school but served for decades as a boarding house. (The building’s nickname, “the Beehive,” refers to its days when it housed several boarding rooms.) At the time Holleran bought it, four apartments spanned three floors. The two main-floor apartments combined to become her home.
Awes’s new plan replaced a rabbit warren of spaces with free-flowing spaces better suited to the way Holleran and her teenage son, Mihailo, live. As with the two-by-fours and brickwork, Holleran and Awes worked around an existing chimney in the living area next to the kitchen and embraced the exposed steel beams and columns that went up as walls came down.
But their work had to consider the interests of others, too. As part of the Excelsior Downtown Historic District, the house comes under the purview of the town’s Heritage Preservation Commission, so changes to the rear exterior in particular were sensitive. “Because we had a very square, blocky building, we decided to use that same language of different-sized blocks cascading down the hill on the back,” Awes says. “It has a reference to the old part of the building, but it creates an entirely new experience.”
Holleran believes they struck the right balance. “It was important not to mimic what was there,” she says. “I respect the past, but here’s what’s now.”
Architecture: Ben Awes, CityDeskStudio, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 101, St. Paul, 651-644-1106, citydeskstudio.com // Interior design: Sheila Holleran, 651-278-1741, amsheila10@gmail.com // Builder: Mike North Construction, 574A Brown Rd. N., Long Lake, 612-246-0027
side screen porch
When walls had to be removed, those two-by-fours were repurposed as divider screens, such as the ones wrapping the side screen porchwith views of the front and back yard.
kitchen stove
Harmonious Mix: Walnut cabinetry, travertine on the countertops and backsplash, and a custom oil-rubbed steel range hood give the kitchen historic flavor. “The materials were instantly compatible with the old brick and wood and plaster,” architect Ben Awes says.
between the living room and entry hall
Common Ground: Repurposed two-by-fours create subtle architectural screens throughout the house—including between the living room and entry hall. Douglas fir flooring extends into the addition.
dining area
The dining area’s midcentury modern light fixture joins a dining table and benches from CB2. The painting, one of homeowner Sheila Holleran’s favorite pieces, was a gift from her mother. The rug? “It was actually in my son’s playroom when he was little,” Holleran says.
living room
A West Elm light fixture pairs with painted vintage millwork in the living room. Holleran found the rug on travels in Nepal; she and her son, Mihailo, pinned it to a backboard and framed it with two-by-fours. The sofa is from Macy’s. “As my son can tell you, it’s comfortable, and I could swear it can sleep about eight at night,” Holleran says.
exterior from the backyard
Fresh Perspective: The rear exterior includes lap siding true to the historic building, but with a twist. Milled to Holleran’s profile specifications by the Duluth Timber Company, the cedar boards were then charred by her family using a Japanese technique called shou sugi ban.
main floor blueprint
Adding On: The spaciousness of the main level comes as a bit of a surprise given the modest size of its addition (280 square feet). The kitchen, den, and dining area bridge old and new. Eight-foot-tall double-hung windows in the living room mimic the style of the originals out front.
front exterior
Original Charm: The front shows the character of the home’s schoolhouse roots. The main-level renovation combined what had been two apartments to create Holleran’s unit. The lower- and upper-level units remain but were also updated.
Bedroom
Cozy Patina: Brickwork provides a textured backdrop for the primary bedroom, which features nightstands made by Jim Kachel of Wood Wonders Supply and Design, in Lakeland, the same craftsman behind the home’s cabinetry.
repurposed fixture
Repurposed Fixture: Travertine, left over from the kitchen island, tops an old dining table base to create a living room desk. “I love using dining tables as desks,” Holleran says.
the homeowners with dog
Design Excavators: Homeowner Sheila Holleran (with dog Ratko) worked with architect Ben Awes on the renovation for nearly five years. “Oftentimes those relationships can break down after so long, but not here,” Holleran says.
blue chair in vestibule
The home’s shared front vestibule remained largely intact. Holleran freshened the space by wrapping the walls in burlap and board-and-batten millwork.
bathroom
Alaskan white marble countertops and chevron-pattern Carrara marble on the walls wrap the primary bath in luxury. As with cabinetry throughout the house, the vanities are walnut.