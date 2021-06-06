Supply and Demand: The Housing Market Heats Up

× Expand Photo by Davel5957/Getty Images Minneapolis skyline

You’ve seen the headlines—the housing market is hot. And even if you have no desire or need to move, a healthy local real estate landscape is good news for all of us.

We Twin Citians are proud of our bragging rights—good schools, noteworthy universities, an enviable health care system, excellent parks, endless bike trails, world-class museums, all the pro sports teams, even 10,000 lakes. And let’s not overlook the roster of Fortune 500s that call Minnesota home.

The challenges of the last year have certainly put a strain on these attributes and also kept all of us closer to our physical homes than ever before. As a result, our homes are now busy hubs where we live, work, play, and relax. While we have an ongoing concern for what tomorrow holds, not only for the physical health of our neighbors but for the overall health and safety of our cities, we continue to be invested in living in our cities—urban, suburban, and semi-rural.

The current home market activity is especially boosted by first-time buyers and others taking advantage of low interest rates. And then there’s the impact of the game-changing work-from-home variable, which is prompting people to look for new solutions. With the boom on our brain, we connected with local pros to look at the trends driving where—and how—we live now.

Selling in Minneapolis? People Will Line Up to Buy Your House

What's making the Twin Cities a seller's market.

How the Counties Stack Up

Many factors play into where we choose to live— parks and lakes, high-performing schools, retail, restaurants, business districts, even the dreaded commute of pre-2020. Here's how our Twin Cities metro stacks up.

City Appeal—Suburban Zip Codes

Affordability meets city access meets urban vibe meets suburban appeal. Buyers are drawn to the charm of established neighborhoods, suburban schools, and business districts occupied by independents.

The Building Boom

New housing has hit levels not seen since 2006.

How WFH Is Changing Our Idea of Home

The home office is becoming a must have.

The Market Is Hot

Call it the Roaring '20s of real estate. Last year, the pandemic sent what was already a seller's market into overdrive. Hear's what realtors are seeing.

Condos in the Downtown Minneapolis Core

The condo mania of 2004 to 2006 is long gone. Nearly all of the construction cranes you see today are for new rental apartment complexes. The only condos under construction in downtown Minneapolis are so expensive that no one will tell you exactly how much the units cost.

Creating Communities

Is White Oaks Savanna a city? No. You could retire there, but it's not a retirement community. It's what developers call a sanctuary.

A Seller's Market

Many homes are selling fast—here are a few that flew off the market this year.

Style to Sell

Tips from Jay Nuhring, interior stylist of Prudden Company.

Photo Finish

Few things seal a home sale deal better than professional real estate photography, says Mike McCaw of Spacecrafting.

Originally published in the May 2021 issue.