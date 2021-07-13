× Expand Photographs by Chad Holder kitchen with a multicolored backsplash Homeowner Ta’mora Fuhrmann incorporated her favorite color in the kitchen with a grayish green on the range hood and island base (Yorktowne Cabinetry in Eucalyptus)—enough color for her but not so much as to be overpowering. A stained walnut shelf gives the backsplash a stopping point and display space.

It wasn’t looks that got Ta’mora Fuhrmann thinking she and her husband, Jay, should put an offer on a 1960 Edina home that had sat on the market for about five months. Rather, it was the smell. When the couple toured the house, the seller had been getting ready for Thanksgiving; covered side dishes were stacked on the deck, which served as makeshift refrigeration. It had that someone’s-been-cooking-something warmth to it and seemed lived in and loved. The more Ta’mora thought about it, the more she could envision raising a family and hosting their own holiday gatherings there. “It wasn’t like we got excited right away, but we could see it had potential,” says Ta’mora (pronounced Taa-more-ah).

Seven years later—and with many memories of entertaining friends and hosting Thanksgiving dinners for 50 guests—Ta’mora and Jay now fall squarely into the “excited” category. After prioritizing smaller updates to the dated home, starting with the flooring and brightening dark spaces, they completed their biggest and most impactful project: revamping the kitchen and the main spaces that flow off it. Now, the rambler with a quirky layout that puts living spaces on the upper walkout level is bright, fun, and casual—as uplifting for the couple as for their sons, Henri, 8, and Harvey, 4.

Ta’mora, an artsy type and branding pro at General Mills, and Jay, an AAU basketball coach who works in client records for an IP law firm, both knew a basic white kitchen wouldn’t do. “I’m not one who is like, ‘Copy and paste this catalog room into my home,’” she says.

That’s something Heather Fox, principal designer at Fox Homes, picked up on the first time she walked through the house. “Every space was so well thought out and eclectic, which speaks to my heart,” says Fox, who, along with her husband, Brad, has put Twin Cities renos in the spotlight through their HGTV series Should I Stay or Go. “I thought, This is it! This is where we can have some fun.”

Ta’mora and Fox were kindred spirits as they collaborated, bouncing color around the kitchen with earthy green cabinetry and what Ta’mora calls a “crazy colored backsplash” with tiles installed vertically instead of horizontally. Patterned wallpapers in adjoining spaces continue the lively vibe. Ta’mora was headed for more in the kitchen’s dining area until Jay finally said, “Too much, Ta’mora, too much.” “I think I learned there that I can like the idea of white walls and simple prints,” she says.

The couple had sat around enough kitchen islands chatting with friends to know that a big island was a must. But they also wanted to dramatically transform the ceiling. “Our big hopes-and-dreams, fingers-crossed thing was that we’d be able to vault the kitchen ceiling,” Ta’mora says.

After the crew began demo, they got the green light that it was doable. “It was a huge win,” Fox says, noting that the vaulted ceiling visually expands the kitchen and allowed enough wall space to arch two doorways and a beverage bar. “This was a true testament to all renovations. You don’t always know what’s possible when you start. There are always some questions. You just have to say, ‘Let’s plan on it, but we won’t know until we see what’s behind this.’”

Other game changers included opening the kitchen to the living room and turning the formal dining room into a walk-in pantry—something the couple had never thought of but immediately loved. “I try to put a hidden pantry into every single home,” Fox says. “That way, we can have fun designing the kitchen because we don’t have to worry about what will fit in every cabinet and drawer.”

When the family moved back in January after living with Ta’mora’s parents in Marshall during the three-month renovation, Ta’mora says they didn’t recognize the space. “It felt like a totally different universe,” she says.

It’s a universe they quickly felt at home in, though. “It just fits them so well,” Fox says. “I don’t think anything else could have been more perfectly Jay and Ta’mora.”

“The house is cheery and welcoming. It feels approachable—like you can walk in and keep your shoes on.” —Ta’mora Fuhrmann, homeowner

× 1 of 9 Expand Kitchen counter Light Show: Ta’mora has a thing for light fixtures with personality, like the Anthropologie pendants above the island. “They act almost like a centerpiece for the space,” she says. “The scale is so dramatic, and that sense of vintage charm really pulled me in.” Their black stripes inspired the stools (with caning that nods to the bar tile), from Overstock, and the handcrafted sconces flanking the sink. × 2 of 9 Expand Mom, dad and two sons in kitchen Family Friendly: The large island has become a main hangout for Jay and Ta’mora and their sons, Henri and Harvey. The kids, in fact, played into the couple’s motivation for the renovation. “We just started thinking, ‘We only have so much time with our kids; why wouldn’t we want to do this now while they’re still here?’” Ta’mora says. “That was kind of the driver—the ‘aha.’” × 3 of 9 Expand bar with refrigerator After removing the bifold door from a closet, designer Heather Fox found space for a beverage bar, which had been on Jay’s wish list. The arch was an idea Ta’mora had seen and that Fox repeated on two doorways for continuity. × 4 of 9 Expand tulips with backsplash Back Story: The bar’s porcelain tile backsplash, sourced through Fox Homes, features a textural pattern that resembles caning on a chair, like the ones in the dining area. Terra-cotta-color grout, instead of white, ensures the look isn’t too high contrast or busy. × 5 of 9 Expand Dinning room Dining In: The couple happily sacrificed their formal dining room for a casual yet accommodating dining area in the kitchen. The built-in bench maxes out seating at a 90-inch-long table from Crate and Barrel. Rattan backs on the retro-inspired chairs from Edloe Finch play off the caning pattern on the bar tile. (The silver elements and olive-tone seats made them an unexpected choice, but Ta’mora now loves the way they fit the space. “They feel very ’80s—a little like my childhood,” she says.) For affordable art, she paired a landscape print from Juniper Print Shop with an IKEA frame; the smaller piece is a vintage paint by numbers from her mom’s house. The pendant, from Patina, was one of Ta’mora’s earlier cosmetic updates—and a bargain due to a loose slat. × 6 of 9 Expand childrens bedroom “I’m a sucker for pattern,” Ta’mora says. In her bedroom, the black-and-white buffalo check wallpaper reads a bit like a neutral, she says, since it’s only on an upper wall. Solid-color curtains provide visual relief and also link with the marigold in the mod Hygge and West bedding. “There’s a lot going on, but it’s not screaming at you,” she says. The black-and-white photo is of Henri when he was 5. × 7 of 9 Expand Hallway ceiling High Impact: “I knew it would be really cool, but I didn’t think it would be as transformative as it is,” Ta’mora says of the hallway ceiling covered in Hygge and West’s Bloom wallpaper. In addition to taking just a roll of paper, she loves that only a peek of color and pattern shows from the main rooms so it doesn’t steal attention from them. The flush-mount light fixture is from the same Anthropologie collection as the island pendants. × 8 of 9 Expand Vanity with round mirror Tile Style: Cement floor tiles give the main bathroom, which the couple remodeled about four years ago, a graphic punch. Ta’mora brought in clean lines with an IKEA sink/vanity that cost about $500; she then outfitted it with new knobs from Anthropologie and a Kohler faucet. × 9 of 9 Expand French poster with toy cars French Connection: A tattered vintage Paris poster that had been stashed under a bed at Ta’mora’s mom’s house now hangs, framed, in the sunroom. “I usually shop at my mom’s house—it’s the best vintage store around, and the prices are reasonable,” Ta’mora jokes. The toy vehicle and camper are kids’ toys. Prev Next

