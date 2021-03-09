× Expand Photographs by Corey Gaffer living room with green walls, white trim and hard wood floors “In the living room, we just wanted seating, no TV,” Sanjiv says. “It’s just for reading, conversation, and relaxation.” Prepandemic, the family loved hosting friends for dinner parties or cocktails, but now they spend time playing with their son and watching him learn to crawl on the carpet. “We’re so grateful to have a nice place to be during quarantine,” Catlan says. “I can’t imagine being in the D.C. apartment during this.”

Catlan McCurdy and Sanjiv Laud fell in love in, and with, Minneapolis nearly a decade ago, when they met at the University of Minnesota’s law school. After graduation, job opportunities took them to the D.C. area, but after visiting friends in the Twin Cities a few years ago, they knew they had to return for good. “We were riding bikes around the lakes, eating ice cream, and we just looked at each other and said, ‘What are we doing here?’” Catlan says.

They rented an apartment in Minneapolis’s Mill District and within a few days started touring homes for sale—landing on a home on East River Parkway, near the Mississippi River. The 1930s home had been lovingly restored by a previous homeowner, but the couple knew they wanted to add more life into the space. Interior designer Sandy LaMendola, founder of Twist Interior Design, worked within the existing walls to refresh the main level’s living and dining rooms. “Our thought was: How do we express their personality through this house and still be able to live a modern lifestyle?” LaMendola says.

New furniture, rugs, and wallcoverings revived the once beige rooms and unified modern and traditional styles. “Most families these days don’t want to throw all their weight in one direction,” LaMendola says. “It’s nice to express that sense of self in your belongings and furnishings.”

× 1 of 6 Expand dining room with round table and chandelier Sophisticated can still be practical—Catlan, Sanjiv, and their 10-month-old son eat dinner in the dining room nearly every night. Dining chairs and a round table, both from Theodore Alexander, make it easy to clean up baby messes and settle in for a long meal with friends. The chandelier, paired with blue wallpaper (from Thibaut) and coordinating drapes (Pindler and Fabricut), adds a touch of glamour. × 2 of 6 Expand White mantle with green walls and mirror Create unexpected moments—The living room needed an update from its original gray-and-white color palette. A silky green fabric treated as wallpaper, from Pindler, packs a punch. “Everybody knew that was going to be game-changing,” LaMendola says. “It adds drama and coziness to this pretty large room.” × 3 of 6 Expand White build-in for art display Tell a story—The built-in displays art and artifacts from the couple’s travels. “We end up buying art a lot when we travel as a present for ourselves,” Catlan says. LaMendola swapped out the original wood shelves for sleeker glass. The built-in matches the trim and fireplace in Benjamin Moore’s White Dove. × 4 of 6 Expand looking into dining room from living room Define function in spaces—Unlike the many homebuyers who want an open floorplan, Catlan and Sanjiv loved the doors separating the main-level rooms. “When we’re hosting friends, the tendency is for everyone to try to help clear up,” Catlan says. “It’s really great to close the doors to the dining room and have everyone go sit in the living room instead.” Aurora Decorative Finishes added an artistic border on the ceiling. × 5 of 6 Expand two story colonial-style house white with grey trim Play up character—The colonial-style home was designed as part of a University of Minnesota architectural program case study in the 1930s, where each house on this stretch of the parkway was built in a different design style. Catlan and Sanjiv’s only changes to the traditional exterior, which they loved, were a fresh coat of paint and a bit of landscaping. The family—especially the corgis—love the backyard and easy access to walking paths. × 6 of 6 Expand Sanjiv Laud and Catlan McCurdy infront of stairway with two dogs Sanjiv Laud and Catlan McCurdy (then pregnant with their son) made this traditional home their own. Prev Next

Interior Design: Sandy LaMendola, Twist Interior Design, 811 Glenwood Ave., Mpls., 612-338-1588, twistinterior.com