Restaurant owners (and husband and wife) Christina Nguyen and Birk Grudem get chopping in their newly renovated Linden Hills kitchen, a project they tackled themselves during the pandemic.

It's probably not an ideal situation to move into a new house and then be told you basically can’t leave it. But that’s what happened to Minneapolis restaurant owners Christina Nguyen and Birk Grudem when the lockdown was first mandated.

The married couple owns Hola Arepa in the Kingfield neighborhood and Hai Hai in Northeast Minneapolis, which were ordered to close at the start of the pandemic. Having just moved into their 1947 bungalow in Linden Hills, the two were planning to renovate the dated kitchen over time. But without businesses to run and with nowhere to go, they were suddenly staring time in the face.

The couple had already designed and built two restaurants from the ground up. Hola Arepa started as a bright blue food truck before it blossomed in what was an old fast food space. And Hai Hai, the lush Vietnamese restaurant with plates from Christina’s past, was created out of a strip club. “We’d done this kind of work before, and we knew all the right people who could help us were also bored,” Christina says.

It became obvious to Christina and Birk that their nontraditional house with its 1990s lofted back addition also needed a nontraditional kitchen renovation, one that made it the center of attention. The couple blended the old and the new with a look that also blurs the lines between their restaurants and home. From the jungle of plants and splashy colors to the chef-driven functionality, this light-filled kitchen is open for business.

“I wanted a kitchen that was bright, welcoming, and functional.” —Christina Nguyen