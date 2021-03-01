The Ultimate Staycation: The Backyard

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for

Minneapolis Home + Garden Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mickman Brothers Landscaping by Mickman Brothers

Nowhere to go? No problem. Add bocce ball courts, covered cabanas, and firepits (gas and wood) for a backyard that’s stay-home-worthy but also entertainment-ready when fun with friends and family can resume.

“We’ve seen more of a desire to install paver and porcelain patios, moving away from poured concrete,” says Paul Mayhew, Landscape Designer at Mickman Brothers. “This is because pavers offer a stronger product—a more bold and upscale look—and are more forgiving and affordable than a poured-in-place concrete patio.

“The other [trend] we are seeing is covered structures and comfort additions, from flowing water and crackling fire to just somewhere sheltered for a home office or retreat. People want to feel comfortable in their spaces, especially after spending more time in them, and need to both focus and relax.”

Photo courtesy of Paul Farrell Landscaping by By The Woods Custom Landscaping

If packed patios in January are any indication, Minnesotans know how to take full advantage of our landscape. But warm months are really when we buzz—and the beacon of summer is the backyard. This year’s outdoor spaces will see wild woodland vibes (echoing the upheaval of the past year) and the return of DIY produce patches.

“Last year, landscapes trended toward embracing homestead- ing principles,” says Laura Wood, Owner and CEO of By The Woods Custom Landscaping. “Vegetable gardens were in full swing, and edible gardening, in general, had a renaissance. This season we will see a continued trend in hands-on gardening as those who are new to it hone their skills. Canning stations, herb drying, going vertical with vined veggies, and worm composting will be great additions to those gardens.

“In the landscaping [industry], private spaces were the go-to, as we had to find a way to enjoy time in relative seclusion. This year we will see that trend of creating rooms grow, but skipping the traditional under-deck patio and pulling living spaces to the outer edges of the yard to engage with nature and neighbors as we are able to emerge from our pandemic cocoons. Watch for sunken, amphitheater-style patio spaces to snuggle into flat yards with modifications in the go-to sitting wall.”

Photo courtesy of NRD Landscape Design Landscaping by NRD Landscape Design

COVID cancelled many of our travel plans. But the backyard can offer the same cozy respite—without baggage claim and travel time. Eric Robertson, Owner of NRD Landscape Design, expects the backyard getaway trend to take off this year. The lull of a bubbling fountain as you lounge on cushy sofas on the natural stone patio. A fire controlled from your smartphone. An outdoor kitchen within reach for snacks and refreshments. Now that’s what we call a retreat.

“We see 2021 showing not so much new ‘trends,’ but more of a reaction to COVID by placing a greater value on their outdoor living spaces,” Robertson says. “Realizing more time will likely be spent at home, we expect our clients to make landscape investments that help transform their backyards into a much-needed getaway.

“Don’t feel like a project has to change every part of your property. Select an area that is meaningful to you and focus on that space. Once you have an area in mind, determine what it will take to make it a destination—a place you look forward to spending time in. Settle on a theme or style that suits you and go for it. Any space—large or small—needs dimension and balance, so don’t forget to incorporate sensory elements like the warmth of fire, fragrant flowers, colorful foliage, the sound of water, cozy furniture, and interesting lighting.”

Photo courtesy of Bill Swanson Landscaping by Oflora Gardens

Oflora Gardens

When you can’t go to that transatlantic destination, bring the European flair to your décor. Detailed designs and dreamy themes are taking over the backyard, and 38-year Home + Garden veteran Bill Swanson is digging in.

“I have always designed and created theme gardens as a unique format for my customer base,” says Swanson, Owner and Designer of Oflora Gardens. “As people started spending more time at home, garden themes have become more detailed and intense.”

“The yard experiences have included small, intimate patio spaces scattered throughout with nooks and hidden garden spaces,” he says. “The creation of small, private spaces has been much greater this year. Customers are enjoying the creation of outdoor office spaces for work as well as peaceful reflection. I utilize unique conifers, rhododendrons, Japanese maples, and textural plants that customers request for theme gardens within a yard. Japanese gardens, English gardens, alpine gardens, and woodland gardens are a few of the unique flavors I provide.”

This article originally appeared in the March 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Find more Home + Garden Show content here and in the Virtual Showroom, live March 13.