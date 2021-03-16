The Paris Apartment

× Expand Photographs by Bill Phelps—produced by Liz Gardner living room with fireplace at the center “It’s magical,” says Kelly Dorow of living in an apartment made of 18th-century European rooms.

Kelly Dorow’s apartment doesn’t have a front door per se. That would be too obvious of an entrance for this portal to another time and place. Instead, Kelly greets guests after they’ve taken the circuitous path that wends through a side street and a secret garden of sorts, up a flight of stairs, and down a long narrow hallway.

Once inside, a panoramic view reveals downtown St. Paul and the Mississippi River beyond. But as commanding as those vistas may be, they’re just the icing on this proverbial Marie Antoinette cake.

Maybe Alice in Wonderland is the better metaphor for this rabbit hole ensconced in walls clad with intricately carved wood panels and painted pastoral scenes, mahogany parquet floors of aged oak, and furnishings that are like faded finery—weathered pine tables, a linen settee, the pair of seductive oil paintings. Much like period rooms in museums, these 18th-century architectural interiors were imported from France and Italy and installed during the early 1930s.

“When I walked in and saw the first room, I said, ‘I’ll take it,’” Kelly recalls. “Did I care if there was running water? Nope!” Timing was everything. Amid a divorce and the pandemic, Kelly was looking for a place for her and her 13-year-old daughter, Penelope, to live last August. She learned of the apartment from developers John Rupp and Stephanie Laitala-Rupp, who were leasing the 1,000-square-foot apartment on an upper floor of the Burbank-Livingston-Griggs house on Summit Hill. The couple are longtime stewards and owners of the 1863 Italianate-style mansion and other historic buildings in St. Paul, including the University Club next door.

Once Kelly had secured a place to live, she needed to furnish it. That’s when kismet played her a second hand. “I told her, ‘Don’t buy a thing. I’ll just empty my storage unit, and I know everything will fit,’” says Kelly’s friend and interior designer Jacqueline Fortier, who had once toured the house with John Rupp. So, on a hot, humid Saturday in August, the two friends spent 10 hours moving and installing the entire apartment. “All of the furniture seems to suggest it had been in the house the entire time,” Fortier says. Even the collection of matte black Etruscan vases the designer carried back with her from Orvieto, Italy, 25 years ago fits just so on the mantel.

It’s not lost on Kelly, this poetic beginning to her new chapter in life. She still has pinch-me moments just watching the natural light dance around the rooms. “The overwhelming feeling Penelope and I both have is that we are very lucky.”