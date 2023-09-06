× Expand Photographs by Troy Thies Lakehouse Triple Views: “This home brings the lake in and brings us to the lake,” says the homeowner, who enjoys watching bald eagles and other wildlife from his third-floor office, overlooking the lake. The contemporary design follows the subtle curve of the shoreline and has a glass link in the middle to capture light throughout the day.

A desire for a more visceral connection to the lake was the motivating force behind this new Medicine Lake home, built by a couple who lived next door for 35 years. The husband and wife, who are of retirement age but not retired, had also begun considering accessibility issues and aging in place. So, when the property next to theirs became available, they bought it and built a bespoke house and a little peace of mind.

“We wanted immersive lake views and, at the same time, an elevator, wide doorways, and really nice guest quarters with a full kitchen. With a shortage of in-home health care professionals, we believe offering a comfortable lakefront suite will be attractive to someone. In the meantime, it’s a great place for guests,” explains one of the homeowners.

Architect Randy Buffie carefully plotted the house along the curve of the shoreline to capture water views and natural light on three levels, using a glass link between two metal-clad wings to refract sunlight throughout the day. “I thought a lot about how to illuminate the interior, as the lake view is to the north and the sunlight comes from the south,” says Buffie.

Originality in both design and materials was another driving force, and the couple wasn’t shy about bringing ideas to Buffie and builder Mark Williams. One example is the exterior panels, made with a smooth metal called Alucobond—more commonly found on commercial buildings—which the homeowner spied near his office. “It’s extremely expensive but also extremely cool, so we just had to do it,” he says.

This philosophy extended to the interior, where distinctive stone and exotic wood species hold their own against floor-to-ceiling lake views. This home isn’t just a contemporary statement; it’s this couple’s statement—a confident expression of their taste and lifestyle.

Williams agrees. “They were hands-on at every stage. When I look at this home, I see the warmth and quality of their character expressed in every detail.”

Architecture and Interior Design: Buffie Architect, Randall M. Buffie, 612-747-3150, buffiearchitect.com // Builder: Mark D. Williams Custom Homes, 332 2nd St., Excelsior, 612-251-9750, mdwilliamshomes.com // Landscape Design: Livit Site and Structure, 651-755-4513, livitsitestructure.com // Cabinetry: Hipp Cabinetry, 4265 SE 28th St., Buffalo, 763-267-1784, hippcabinetry.com