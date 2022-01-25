I think a picturesque country life has crossed most city dwellers’ minds on trips to the cabin or annual orchard outings in the fall, but with our growing family, we were determined to turn our routine upside down and try it out.
Photographs by Bill Phelps
two story black house
Carrie Charest Valentine
I love symmetry and proportions. When I started researching historical references, I found a bunch of black colonial houses out east. Either you hate it or you love it. The black felt so fresh with the new construction, and I wanted my home to allow me to play a bit with the interior. I didn’t want to decorate for a specific period.
living room
The limestone mantel is the first thing I bought for my home after our offer was accepted on the property. I am inspired by Belgian homes, and creating a sense of history with natural materials was my priority. The pheasant was my great-grandfather’s trophy in the early 1900s. I have been eyeing it since I was a girl.
Carrie Charest Valentine in kitchen
I was inspired by the fireplace mantel when I designed the range hood in the kitchen. I wanted the worktable instead of an island so it would be like a piece of furniture.
child's bedroom
I wanted Leo’s room to be like a storybook. I closed my eyes on this one and imagined what would feel cozy and creative for a child. I want to create an impression on him so when he gets older he looks back at it fondly. I won the art—a reproduction of a 1700s Dutch painting—at an online auction. It was my first time buying at an auction blindly, and I bid practically nothing and won it. I like it for its whimsy. The walls are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Palm Leaf.
marble plinth
Jacqueline Fortier [a designer and friend] brought back this bust from Paris with me in mind. The marble plinth is from H&B Gallery.
Child in bed
In the main bedroom, I painted the walls Alabaster by Sherwin-Williams and the trim in Farrow and Ball’s Shadow White to complement the lighter Italian ceramic tile in the adjoining bathroom.
creek
After four months of spending the weekend driving through various areas within an hour of downtown Minneapolis, my husband, 6-month-old son, and I found ourselves standing in a field of wildflowers bordered by the Snake River in a quaint township south of Mora.
My mother collects copper, too, so I guess it’s in our blood.
dining room
I picked up this farmhouse table from Loft Antiques. The chair in front was my great-grandmother’s childhood chair.
with pumpkins
I love heirloom vegetation and am planning on having a patch next year.
sink with towel
Everything in my house has a story: The soap dish was my great-grandmother’s plate.
books
Stacks of art and design books are in most every room.
sink
The Portland cement sink in the primary bath was handmade by a four-person business in Vermont called Atmosphyre. Most people love storage in their vanities, but I am a form-over-function gal in my own house.
child on bed
Our 1960s Italian gilt headboard is from Timelines Antiques. It’s a bit fussy, but again, I like pieces that spark the imagination and are one of a kind.
copper bathtub
We saved on materials in other parts of the house, so I splurged on the copper tub!