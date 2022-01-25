×

child's bedroom

I wanted Leo’s room to be like a storybook. I closed my eyes on this one and imagined what would feel cozy and creative for a child. I want to create an impression on him so when he gets older he looks back at it fondly. I won the art—a reproduction of a 1700s Dutch painting—at an online auction. It was my first time buying at an auction blindly, and I bid practically nothing and won it. I like it for its whimsy. The walls are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Palm Leaf.