Photos by Caitlin Abrams and courtesy of noted retailers
Umbrella
Made in the Shade
Stay cool with a sweet striped and scalloped umbrella. “Meredith” umbrella ($315), from Brooke and Lou, brookeandlou.com
Pillow
Pillow Talk
Fight off fading, stains, and moisture with a Sunbrella fabric throw pillow. “Token Surfside” pillow ($48), from Yardbird, 8215 Hwy. 7, St. Louis Park, 952-303-4755, yardbird.com
Table and Chair
Table for Two
The ultimate morning-coffee setup. Metal bistro chair ($142) and table ($308), both by Fermob, from Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-926-2654, sunnyside-gardens.com
Cooler and Blanket
Chill Out
Punch up the porch with some pops of color. Retro-style metal cooler in red ($139), from Bean and Ro, 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411, beanandro.com; indoor-outdoor rug ($1,244, 9 x 12), by Dash and Albert, available to the trade through Hirshfield’s Design Resource, 721 2nd Ave. N., Mpls., hirshfields.com
Tablecloth
Scene Setter
Stylish and sustainable—this preppy block-print tablecloth is made by artisans in Jaipur. Furbish “Henney” tablecloth ($98), also from Bean and Ro.
Plate
Pretty and Practical
Take this shatterproof plate to the table or your picnic blanket. Melamine dinner plate in Chambray ($30), by Juliska, also from Brooke and Lou.
Patterns
Pattern Play
Bold and bright performance fabrics channel a Palm Springs vibe. “Botanica” in Coral and “Saraband” in Capri, both by Thibaut, also available to the trade through Hirshfield’s Design Resource.
Dip bowl
The Big Dipper
Dish up some island style alongside the chips and guac. Bamboo melamine chip-and-dip bowl ($58), also from Bean and Ro.
Glassware
Drink it In
Glasses with a vintage vibe and a pitcher for your bright batch cocktail? Instant color to any table. Embossed tumblers ($12 each), from Foxwell, 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-999-8443, thefoxwell.com; lattice pitcher ($60), also from Bean and Ro.