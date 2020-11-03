Tailored Classic

× Expand Photographs by Spacecrafting living room with a fireplace in the center The stained white oak ceiling crisply juxtaposes the white-painted walls and large windows offering panoramic views of the lakeside backyard.

When husband-and-wife retail-biz dynamos Megan and Mike Tamte bought their Edina home, there was a lot of growing going on.

Between raising two young children and birthing women’s apparel hotspot Hot Mama, now known as Evereve, in 2004, interior design fell off the priority list.

But after the children grew and flew and the Tamtes built their nationwide chain of 95 stores, they were ready to make their home their own. “We really wanted to create a space that was open and invited people in. We wanted it to feel more like who we are,” Megan says.

Enter architect Betsy Vohs, founder of Studio BV, who had previously designed the Evereve HQ for the Tamtes. “Designing their house was really easy,” Vohs says. “They don’t compartmentalize their life. They seamlessly move between work and home.”

Still, the main floor required a bold reimagining to open things up—both the floorplan and the backyard lake view the Tamtes should have had from the get-go. Originally, the main floor featured awkwardly angled walls, lots of cherry wood, and a sunken living room. “It was all chopped up,” Vohs says.

Erik Olson, president at Telos, had his team install the Marvin Modern windows, this time set only 8 inches from the floor instead of the nearly 40 inches up where they were originally hung. “We made the windows as large as possible without tearing the back of the house off,” Olson says—a task that required significant structural work.

“Before you couldn’t even see the yard. Now you’re wrapped in the backyard,” says Vohs. “You get sucked to the outside, which is a much better use of daylight and views.”

To balance the modern, sunny, open structure, Vohs helped layer in Megan’s personal, more contemporary style. “California is the best way to describe it,” Vohs says. “It’s really casual and warm.” Megan says she made good use of Pinterest to determine what she wanted. The result? A triad of navy, wood, and natural light.

Vohs and Megan worked quickly. “I think we did the whole house in three meetings,” Vohs says. Classic high-end materials—marble and white oak—and warm neutral palettes anchor the space in a timeless, but never boring, way. To wit: The stained white oak ceiling is a wow factor.

And just as denim is a fundamental part of the Evereve style story, so too are denim tones in the Tamtes’ own home. The showstopping carpet that stretches from the stairs to the upper level is a pinstriped indigo, reminiscent of denim, from Tapis Decor at International Market Square. Olson says it was quite a feat to lay it, making sure the pinstripes were permanently pin-straight. Upstairs, the existing bedrooms and baths were reconfigured to use the space more efficiently, combining four bedrooms into three, this time each with its own en suite. In the basement, the Tamtes now have a home gym, plus entertaining space and two more bedrooms.

Since the couple often work from home, they also had Vohs design two separate offices. Mike’s space was designed as a more straightforward, traditional office. A voracious reader, Megan has a space with a cozy lounge feel and a fireside spot to curl up. “If there’s one lesson we learned from COVID-19, it’s design the house you really want. Don’t compromise,” Vohs says.

Vohs designed the powder room with a little nod to what the Tamtes have built. The bold mosaic tile pattern on the floor is reminiscent of Evereve’s heart logo. It’s a little nod to the fashionable empire they built together—relaxed, approachable, and comfortable, but with a bit of drama and edge, too.

× 1 of 8 Expand a wall of open shelves and cabinets Open and Airy: Along one wall in the dining room, which sits between the living room and kitchen, Betsy Vohs, founder of Studio BV, designed a wall of open shelves and cabinets. × 2 of 8 Expand the front entry For the front entry, double doors with sidelights replaced a single door to make for a welcoming entrance. The wood coffee table is by McGee & Co., and the wood-and-iron chandelier is from Arteriors. × 3 of 8 Expand kitchen and cozy breakfast nook Homeowners Megan and Mike Tamte, with their goldendoodle, Paddington, enjoy the new flow of the remodel’s open spaces, including the kitchen and cozy breakfast nook. The kitchen island is painted Sherwin-Williams’s Naval 6244 to punctuate the otherwise textural white space. × 4 of 8 Expand home office with fireplace Megan typically writes and handles emails at the dining room table, so she opted to forgo a desk in her office, which shares a wall with the living room on the other side. Here, she wanted a quiet, comfy spot to curl up and read. × 5 of 8 Expand bedroom with fireplace The primary bedroom is a soothing retreat, combining the indigo wool carpet, the fireplace with found-wood mantelpiece, a Room & Board bed, and Sherwin-Williams’s Snowbound 7004 paint on the wall. × 6 of 8 Expand House from the curb Curb Appeal: The front exterior remains mostly unchanged after the renovation, with the gray-blue shingles setting the tone for a coastal feel inside. × 7 of 8 Expand blueprint of the main level Shake It Up: The new open-plan main level (left) still provides privacy, like in Megan and Mike’s back-to-back offices. Both have glass-front doors to allow in light. New larger windows provide indoor-outdoor connections all around. × 8 of 8 Expand powder room Pretty Polished: The powder room (left) gets its personality from a white oak wall, a coating of Sherwin Williams’s Naval 6244 on another wall, and a striking mosaic floor tile from Jeffrey Court. Prev Next

Architecture: Betsy Vohs, Studio BV, 701 Washington Ave. N., Ste. 320, Mpls., 651-335-3455, studio-b-v.com // Builder: Telos, 7148 Shady Oak Rd., Mpls., 763-334-5050, telosmn.com