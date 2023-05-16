× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Como Park Conservatory Como Park Conservatory.

May 6–October 1

Como Conservatory’s Summer Flower Show

This year’s show in the Sunken Garden will feature purple, blue, lavender, and white flowers with bursts of chartreuse foliage. Free to the public; open until October 1. comozooconservatory.org

June 9–25

Artisan Home Tour

Check out some of the most beautiful homes in the Twin Cities by prominent local builders and remodelers, this year including City Homes, Denali Custom Homes, John Kraemer and Sons, and more than 20 others. Tickets start at $5 for single homes. artisanhometour.org

June 24

St. Anthony Park Garden Club Tour

At this annual event, you can explore the neighborhood’s rain gardens, native plant-scaping, pollinator-friendly plantings, and more. $15. stanthonyparkgardenclub.com

July 8

Hennepin County Master Gardener Learning Garden Tour

Take a tour of nine gardens from Hennepin County Master Gardeners. These gardens are on the cutting edge of technique and design, and throughout the tour, expert gardeners will be available to consult. The event is a great opportunity to learn about gardening, no matter your starting level. $15 in advance, $20 day of. hennepinmastergardeners.org

July 8–9

Northfield Garden Tour

The Northfield Garden Club hosts an annual garden tour featuring the gardens of selected local homeowners. Proceeds from this event go to the Northfield Garden Club’s grant fund. $10. thenorthfieldgardenclub.org