Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Como Park Conservatory
Como Park Conservatory.
May 6–October 1
Como Conservatory’s Summer Flower Show
This year’s show in the Sunken Garden will feature purple, blue, lavender, and white flowers with bursts of chartreuse foliage. Free to the public; open until October 1. comozooconservatory.org
June 9–25
Artisan Home Tour
Check out some of the most beautiful homes in the Twin Cities by prominent local builders and remodelers, this year including City Homes, Denali Custom Homes, John Kraemer and Sons, and more than 20 others. Tickets start at $5 for single homes. artisanhometour.org
June 24
St. Anthony Park Garden Club Tour
At this annual event, you can explore the neighborhood’s rain gardens, native plant-scaping, pollinator-friendly plantings, and more. $15. stanthonyparkgardenclub.com
July 8
Hennepin County Master Gardener Learning Garden Tour
Take a tour of nine gardens from Hennepin County Master Gardeners. These gardens are on the cutting edge of technique and design, and throughout the tour, expert gardeners will be available to consult. The event is a great opportunity to learn about gardening, no matter your starting level. $15 in advance, $20 day of. hennepinmastergardeners.org
July 8–9
Northfield Garden Tour
The Northfield Garden Club hosts an annual garden tour featuring the gardens of selected local homeowners. Proceeds from this event go to the Northfield Garden Club’s grant fund. $10. thenorthfieldgardenclub.org