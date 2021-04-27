× Expand Photographs by Spacecrafting upscale bedroom

A lakeside view set the scene for this new Maplewood main bedroom, where Martha O’Hara Interiors designers took a note from nature to inform the look. “People are paying attention to their bedrooms,” says designer Elizabeth Darth. “They want them to be quiet and relaxed—a place to go to feel calm.”

Peaceful but not plain

Grey paint drip named Silver chain Silver Chain by Benjamin Moore

Though the bedroom is largely neutral, key colors and varying textures add comfort and interest. The Mannington laminate flooring (Historic Oak in Ash) is a wood stand-in that can withstand wear. An indoor-outdoor rug by Surya is soft and durable. Wovens come in with the teak and cotton rope bench and rope sconces by Regina Andrew.

Build in function

“The couple don’t have a designated office at home, so we wanted to create a nice place to work,” says designer Bhavana Bhimavarapu. The black-washed wood desk with a glass top pairs with a teal leather chair.

Proper proportions

The upholstered Bernhardt bed adds contrast and height, while a pair of substantial Bernhardt nightstands provide storage and give the room a collected look. “Watch the scale of things, like rugs that are too small or headboards that are too tall,” Darth notes.