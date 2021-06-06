Style to Sell

× Expand Spacecrafting Luxury condo

Twenty years in the biz has Jay Nuhring convinced: Home styling is a must.

A perfect arrangement of furniture, art, and décor can help buyers envision themselves in a space, he says, and it can also impact a home’s perceived value. “If the perception is that the house is much greater than the price, our chances of having a successful transaction are much greater,” says Nuhring.

Styling ranges from about $1,500 to $7,500 (homeowners usually pay), and traditional staging, which often involves rental furniture, generally costs $5,000-plus.

Nuhring maintains that any home can benefit from styling, even unassuming pads south of $300,000.

Homeowners can prep by adding a fresh coat of paint, buffing dull wood floors, and updating a few choice pieces of furniture.

>>Return to our Twin Cities real estate guide.